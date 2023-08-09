Is Donald Trump trying to get thrown in the slammer? It sure sounds like it. Last weekend the former president kept breaking rules against talking about his ongoing court cases, specifically the one involving the Jan. 6 riot. But that’s not the only case he’s been inflaming. Earlier this week the big guy spread a bizarre rumor about Georgia D.A. Fani Willis, who may be hitting him with his fourth indictment. But first she had to publicly decry Trump’s claim as BS.

As per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (as caught by Raw Story), the Fulton County district attorney shot down Trump’s reckless claim that she had slept with either a gang leader or a gang member. In an email to her colleagues, Willis called the allegation “derogatory and false.”

What’s more, she told those working in the Fulton County D.A. office to basically not engage the trolls.

“You may not comment in any way on the ad or any of the negativity that may be expressed against me, your colleagues, this office in the coming days, weeks or months,” Willis wrote in the email. “We have no personal feelings against those we investigate or prosecute and we should not express any.”

She added, “We have a job to do. In this office, we prosecute based on the facts and the law. The law is non-partisan. You should feel no need to defend me.”

Should Willis hit Trump with yet another indictment, she may be giving him what he wants. He’s said that each indictment raises, not lowers, his standing in GOP primary polls. How they fare with non-Republican voters, though, is another matter.

(Via Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Raw Story)