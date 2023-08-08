Donald Trump is hot off his third indictment — a record for any U.S. president, all the more impressive given that all his other 44 predecessors have zero. But that’s not good enough for him. He wants four, because every time he’s charged with a crime his polls go up. Well, he’s possibly in luck: Fani Willis, DA out of Fulton County in Georgia, is on the verge of giving him a fourth. So you know what that means: time to start straight-up making up nonsense about her for his gullible fans.

Trump claims Fani Willis is racist against white people like him and spreads rumors about her sex life pic.twitter.com/DJu4XWCang — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 8, 2023

As per Mediaite, Trump was at classy best at a rally in New Hampshire, doing things like making fat jokes about pal-turned-adversary Chris Christie. But his most unhinged remarks were about Willis, who he called an anti-white “racist” before smearing her with some weird BS he heard somewhere or other.

“And I probably have another where they say there’s a young woman, a young racist in Atlanta, they say racist,” Trump declared. “And they say, I guess they say that she was after a certain gang and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member.

“And this is a person that wants to indict me,” he added. “She’s got a lot of problems, but she wants to indict me to try and run for some other office.”

Twice Trump used the “they say” line, which he often uses when dropping suspect claims and which always inspires confidence in his truth-telling. When it came to the allegations/tall tales about her sex life, he couldn’t even get his story straight.

Why may Willis be gifting Trump with his fourth indictment? Because of his alleged, bumbling attempts at election interference in Georgia’s wing of the 2020 election.

“What’s going on in this country is, by the way, wants to indict me for a perfect phone call,” he told the crowd. “This was even better than my perfect call with Ukraine. Remember that call? That was a perfect call. This one’s better. This one is more perfect.”