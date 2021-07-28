Following the damning testimonies from Capitol Police officers at the January 6 commission hearing on Tuesday, Geraldo Rivera was in no mood for Sean Hannity‘s usual antics as he accused his Fox News colleague of “gaslighting” the MAGA insurrection. During a tense panel that also included right-wing commentator Dan Bongino, an exasperated Geraldo let loose on Hannity, who attempted to steer the conversation towards the security situation at the Capitol and not why the building was attacked following a Donald Trump rally. Via Mediaite:

“I think you’ve been, with all due respect and I love you, gaslighting, changing the subject,” said Rivera. “The subject is January 6th and what happened to the United States Capitol and why it happened. Those two things. The fact that the Capitol was targeted and that the prime instigator – the one who unleashed the mob – was the President of the United States. For god sakes, Sean…”

However, what followed was substantive as Hannity interrupted Rivera to take offense at the accusation. From there, the two men argued about the Black Lives Matter protests as Hannity demanded a commission for those riots.

You can watch the segment below:

Dan Bongino, Geraldo Rivera, and Sean Hannity have a heated argument about the Jan 6 riot. pic.twitter.com/scxNDpRr4n — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 28, 2021

The “gaslighting” accusation marked the second time on Tuesday night that Rivera threw bombs on a Fox News program. Earlier in the evening, he went on The Five and proceeded to blast conservatives refusing to get the vaccine.

“If you are unvaccinated and you are going around without being tested, you are an arrogant, selfish SOB,” Rivera said. “I am absolutely in the camp of no shirt, no shoes, no vaccine, no service.”

(Via Mediaite)