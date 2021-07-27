Yesterday, Piers Morgan took a break from spewing venom in the direction of Meghan Markle to spew some venom in the direction of Americans who refuse to get vaccinated for protection from COVID, aka “America’s anti-vaxxer lunatics.” (Ironically, Tucker Carlson — Fox News’ leading vaccine skeptic who some think is the “worst human being known to mankind” — has been a vocal supporter of Morgan’s criticisms of Markle.) Now, today — as the Delta variant surges across America — Geraldo Rivera went off on the same folks during a somewhat heated segment on the Fox News afternoon gabfest, The Five.

In the aforementioned segment, Rivera argued that the unvaccinated need to “understand why you are banned from the VA, why you are banned from restaurants, why you are banned from other businesses and colleges increasingly. He added, “if you are unvaccinated and you are going around without being tested, you are an arrogant, selfish SOB…I am absolutely in the camp of no shirt, no shoes, no vaccine, no service.”

When fellow panelist Greg Gutfeld asked for proof that the unvaccinated are going around spreading COVID “willy-nilly,” Rivera countered, “You want evidence? Ninety-nine percent of the people sick in the hospitals in Los Angeles County of COVID were unvaccinated. How is that for proof?”

You can watch the segment below.