Since November, Geraldo Rivera has become an unlikely hero, of sorts. Since the election the longtime Republican has consistently and energetically shut down untold wacko conspiracy theories. He’s pleased for sanity from his good friend Donald Trump and he’s squared off against the likes of Charlie Kirk and Don Bongino. But he’s still Geraldo Rivera, and people got a rude reminder of that when he cheered the prison release of Bill Cosby.

On an appearance on Fox News Wednesday, Rivera declared that Cosby’s conviction, awarded over three counts of aggravated indecent assault, “never should have happened.” After the conviction was overturned, sending him back out into the world as a free man, Rivera lamented that he spent any time in prison at all. “How is he going to get back the two years that he has lost now?”

America Reports host John Roberts asked Rivera about the 58 women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, but Rivera claimed they should have reported him sooner.

“Our hearts go out to these victims — they should have gone to the prosecutor when their cases were ripe for justice,” he replied. “I am sorry they are not getting a sense of moral fulfillment now, or rehabilitation or repair, for the damage that this man probably did to them. But that’s not the way the criminal justice system works.”

Rivera also claimed Harvey Weinstein was “unjustly convicted.”

And so the tide turned back against Rivera. Some questioned his logic.

Geraldo says Cosby's accusers should have come forth sooner, so they could have been smeared as a "mob" and ignored earlier, or something. Do I have that right? https://t.co/1lsme6EUd8 — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) July 1, 2021

Others pointed out this isn’t the first time he’s sided with people who’ve been similarly accused.

Wasn't Geraldo Rivera sympathetic to Matt Lauer too? Then Fox News issued a statement disavowing his comments, and Geraldo apologized. With sympathies for Lauer, Cosby, Weinstein, and Trump, Geraldo has the equivalent to the EGOT in rapist sympathies. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) July 3, 2021

Some were disappointed but not shocked.

Geraldo Rivera is all for Cosby's release and said that Harvey Weinstein was "unjustly" convicted. Fitting that he works for Fox News, where sexual harassment and sexual assault are a common occurrence. — Amy Lynn🧦 (@AmyAThatcher) July 3, 2021

can't believe Geraldo Rivera would support rapists like Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein… oh wait pic.twitter.com/FXL5zXUhWu — born miserable (@bornmiserable) July 3, 2021

Geraldo Rivera staying consistently garbage four stars for execrability would not recommend — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) July 1, 2021

There were also Al Capone vault jokes.

Geraldo left his soul in Al Capone's empty vault — CuzMin (@MinnieMc_) July 3, 2021

I have a vault full of all the fucks I give, Geraldo. Let's see if you can find it. — ♡Stephanie Stebbins♡ (@stephsteb) July 3, 2021

The next time Rivera decides to stand up against his party, people may remember who they’re dealing with.

