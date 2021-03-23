John Oliver and Geraldo Rivera have been feuding since at least 2017, when the Last Week Tonight host responded to the Fox News personality saying he loves “watching bombs drop on bad guys.” Oliver called that a coincidence, as “one of my favorite things in four seasons of this show is getting to look directly into the camera and say, ‘F*ck you Geraldo! I hope your mustache gets caught in a box fan.’ Oh, that felt amazing! That felt absolutely amazing.” More recently, Oliver mocked Rivera’s “Pringles Guy auditioned for Miami Vice” look from a 1986 television special.

It must have taken Rivera a few weeks to get around to the March 1 clip, however, as he only just responded to Oliver — by inviting Meghan McCain to their feud. (Never invite Meghan to the discourse. Or anywhere.) “@iamjohnoliver criticism of @MeghanMcCain is a reminder of what an unfunny, self-righteous punk he is,” he tweeted.

@iamjohnoliver criticism of @MeghanMcCain is a reminder of what an unfunny, self-righteous punk he is. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 23, 2021

Oliver recently linked the increase of hate crimes against Asian-Americans to Donald Trump’s racist terminology for the coronavirus, which The View co-host previously defended (she has since apologized). “Oh good! Meghan McCain doesn’t have a problem with it,” he said. “Listen not to the scores of Asian-Americans telling everyone that the term is dangerous and offensive. Instead, gather around and take the word of a wealthy white woman who’s dressed like she’s about to lay off 47 people over Zoom.”

As for why Rivera is defending Meghan McCain, who knows. It’s best to not ask why Rivera does anything. Or else you’ll spend the rest of your week staring at this tweet.