Did anyone at Fox News actually like Tucker Carlson? It’s an honest question to ask about their former white supremacist-supporting golden child. Geraldo Rivera just added his name to the list of folks who probably didn’t, sharing his thoughts on Carlson’s sudden and shocking departure via Twitter.

A recurring co-host of Fox News’ The Five, Rivera felt free to place much of the blame for the Jan. 6th insurrection at Carlson’s feet naming him one of the biggest instigators of dissent and voter fraud conspiracies at the network.

I don’t wish ill on anybody, but there is no doubt-as I said at the time-Tucker Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was “bullshit.” Having lost the election President Trump incited an insurrection that sought to undermine our Constitutional process. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 26, 2023

“I don’t wish ill on anybody,” Rivera wrote, “but there is no doubt — as I said at the time — Tucker Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was ‘bullsh*t.’ Having lost the election President Trump incited an insurrection that sought to undermine our Constitutional process.”

Rivera is one of the more famous Fox News talking heads to square up against Carlson post-firing. Staffers also claimed Carlson’s penchant for calling women “c***s” was one of the determining factors in his termination while other insiders have said Rupert Murdoch wanted him ousted for personal reasons.

So, despite the network taking a nosedive in the ratings department after the news broke, it sounds like Fox and Carlson are never ever ever getting back together.

(Via Mediaite)