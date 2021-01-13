As the walls have seemingly finally closed around the president — not that he hasn’t escaped what seemed like inescapable disaster before! — he’s had an unlikely critic: Geraldo Rivera. The two have been friends for ages, and though Rivera has sometimes tried to rein in his worse tendencies, he’s always stuck by his side — at least until he lost re-election in November. He’s had zero patience for Trump’s baseless cries of voter fraud. And now that it seems likely he’ll receive a second impeachment in about a year, Rivera’s for that, too.

A loyal friend, hounded without mercy by Democrats intent on destroying him from Day 1. Then he lost the election. It made him crazy or revealed a dysfunction I had refused to see.

He then unleashed a mob to make war on their own government. 5 to their doom. @LizCheney is right — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 13, 2021

Rivera started out seemingly pro-Trump. “A loyal friend, hounded without mercy by Democrats intent on destroying him from Day 1,” Rivera recounted. “Then he lost the election. It made him crazy or revealed a dysfunction I had refused to see. He then unleashed a mob to make war on their own government. 5 to their doom.”

He then twisted the knife, writing “@LizCheney is right” — referring to the third most powerful House Republican, who hours earlier announced she was voting for impeachment.

When Trump first refused to concede in mid-November, Rivera took a more empathetic approach, claiming the two had had a “heartfelt” conversation, even suggesting he could be appeased if the COVID-19 vaccine was named in his honor. But soon he’d officially thrown up his hands, calling Trump’s many enablers “knuckleheads,” snapping at young Republican Charlie Kirk, even calling the outgoing president himself “an entitled frat boy.” But hey, at least Trump still has Beavis and Butt-Head.