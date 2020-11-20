FOX NEWS
Geraldo Rivera’s Wild Idea To Name A COVID-19 Vaccine After Trump Left Everyone Confused

It was all of yesterday when Geraldo Rivera was the voice of reason. Everyone knew that it wouldn’t last long. And it didn’t. Rivera appeared on Friday’s episode of Fox and Friends with a bold idea: to name the vaccine for COVID-19 after President Trump.

“I had an idea with the world so divided and everybody telling [Trump] he’s gotta give up and time to leave and time to transition and all the rest of it: why not name the vaccine The Trump? Make it, like, ‘Have you gotten your Trump yet?’ It would be a nice gesture to him.” If anyone should take credit for the vaccine, it should obviously be Trump, the “world’s biggest spreader of coronavirus misinformation” who is largely to blame for the government’s bungling response to the pandemic that has killed over 250,000 Americans. But sure, “The Trump.” Good idea, Geraldo. “And years from now,” he continued, “it would become a generic name [for vaccines]. ‘Have you gotten your Trump yet?’ ‘Yeah yeah, I got my Trump. I’m fine.'” There is nothing fine about any of this.

Brian Kilmeade seems thrilled by this pitch…

… while everyone on Twitter looked at Geraldo in confusion.

Pfizer and BioNTech are applying for “emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration” today for the COVID-19 vaccine, which needless to say, will not be named The Trump. If approved, it “will potentially be available for use in high-risk populations in the United States by the middle to end of December,” CNN reports.

