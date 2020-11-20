It was all of yesterday when Geraldo Rivera was the voice of reason. Everyone knew that it wouldn’t last long. And it didn’t. Rivera appeared on Friday’s episode of Fox and Friends with a bold idea: to name the vaccine for COVID-19 after President Trump.

“I had an idea with the world so divided and everybody telling [Trump] he’s gotta give up and time to leave and time to transition and all the rest of it: why not name the vaccine The Trump? Make it, like, ‘Have you gotten your Trump yet?’ It would be a nice gesture to him.” If anyone should take credit for the vaccine, it should obviously be Trump, the “world’s biggest spreader of coronavirus misinformation” who is largely to blame for the government’s bungling response to the pandemic that has killed over 250,000 Americans. But sure, “The Trump.” Good idea, Geraldo. “And years from now,” he continued, “it would become a generic name [for vaccines]. ‘Have you gotten your Trump yet?’ ‘Yeah yeah, I got my Trump. I’m fine.'” There is nothing fine about any of this.

Geraldo WHAT: "I had an idea with the world so divided and everybody telling [Trump] he's gotta give up and time to leave and time to transition … why not name the vaccine The Trump, make it, like, 'have you gotten your Trump yet?' It would be a nice gesture to him." pic.twitter.com/UjdMXGiBYb — The Recount (@therecount) November 20, 2020

Brian Kilmeade seems thrilled by this pitch…

… while everyone on Twitter looked at Geraldo in confusion.

Geraldo Rivera thinks we owe Donald Trump a “nice gesture” for all he’s done fighting #Covid. Why not name the new #COVID19 #vaccine after #TrumpIsPathetic? says the man whose brain was replaced by Al Capone’s vault several decades ago. https://t.co/F0rKrZsPgl — Sebastian Dollop (@sebdollop) November 20, 2020

[Turns to the 250k dead] "Sorry you didn't get The Trump." https://t.co/pT4Cs4ju1v — Matt Johnson (@twoeightnine) November 20, 2020

getting covered with that sweet, hot trump injection https://t.co/7BGrBesWL7 — nuanced opinion guy (@charles_kinbote) November 20, 2020

“The Trump” should be the name of the placebo that doesn’t actually do anything https://t.co/6h9iJPjc51 — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) November 20, 2020

in the last four years i have come no closer to understanding how millions look at Trump and see a perfect god-king and not a contemptible gasbag https://t.co/JsbKYiT3RJ — Squalid Snake (@Yelix) November 20, 2020

Remember that time @fakedansavage had a contest to decide what Rick “Santorum” could be a euphemism for and, well, it still comes up when you Google his name? Maybe we should do that again https://t.co/ChebyZCMmv — Sam Cornale (@samcornale) November 20, 2020

Actual Make A Wish children are not this coddled. https://t.co/kpFF6CPk3T — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) November 20, 2020

Pfizer and BioNTech are applying for “emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration” today for the COVID-19 vaccine, which needless to say, will not be named The Trump. If approved, it “will potentially be available for use in high-risk populations in the United States by the middle to end of December,” CNN reports.