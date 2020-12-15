During the four years of the Trump administration, Geraldo Rivera has been like the steadfast friend who’s always got your back no matter what but who will occasionally talk some sense into you when you need it most. Or as much as one can talk sense into Donald J. Trump. He’s occasionally tried to pull his friend back (or at least called attorney Rudy Giuliani out on his bull) over the last six weeks as he’s clogged courts with frivolous lawsuits and cried baseless accusations of voter fraud. But, finally, at long last, enough is enough. On Monday night, Rivera went on Fox News and told Trump and his stubborn minions to stop.

Rivera appeared alongside Charlie Kirk, the president’s most fervent (though not always well-dressed) twentysomething cheerleader, to try and talk sense into people who are making none. After incoming president Joe Biden made an acceptance speech after being declared the winner by the Electoral College — the same one that handed Trump his win in 2016 after he lost the popular vote — Rivera didn’t hold back, just because he was on Fox News.

Geraldo to @realDonaldTrump: “I want the President, my friend, and the 45th President to understand — it is over. The Electoral College has voted. The longer we drag this out the more we damage the fabric of our democracy…” pic.twitter.com/UVWBYnGRx0 — MuslimMarine (@mansoortshams) December 15, 2020

“He’s absolutely right: It is over,” Rivera told the crowd, including a flabbergasted Kirk. “I want the President — my friend, and the 45th President to understand — it is over. The longer we drag this out, the more we damage the fabric of our democracy.” He added, as if to appease Trump’s fragile ego, “It also damages the legacy of President Trump, who should be taking a victory lap right now celebrating the vaccine that he almost single-handedly forced the scientific community to get ready to save millions of lives.”

But Kirk wasn’t having it. He repeated debunked conspiracy theories, claimed there were still “very good questions” about electoral interference, insisted the dozens of lawsuits that were shot down in various courts — including two in the Republican-leaning Supreme Court — still had validity.

Watch, Geraldo Rivera and Charlie Kirk spar on Fox News over election results. pic.twitter.com/Yk1VpeFgGd — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 15, 2020

“That is so dishonest,” an exasperated Rivera told Kirk. “Six weeks! We have litigated this for six weeks! Twice the Supreme Court of the United States rejected it!” He finally begged him, saying, “You have to stop this!”

Not that Rivera’s words will likely do much good. Kirk and crew will almost certainly follow Stephen Miller, who earlier in the day said they will contest the election up until Inauguration Day on January 20. There’s also the matter that Trump, as per The Daily Beast, has stopped taking Rivera’s calls.

But who knows? Maybe Trump will realize he’s doing more damage than good by dragging this out — not to the country, which will definitely be hurt by a president refusing to concede, but to his own business. Maybe once he realizes he’ll lose more money by asserting a win that didn’t happen, America will finally be rid of Donald J. Trump. At least for a while.

