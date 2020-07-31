The case against alleged Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell reached a new peak on Thursday night with the unsealing of explosive documents that revealed allegations against Bill Clinton, Alan Dershowitz, Prince Andrew, and more. Maxwell remains behind bars while awaiting trial for her role in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring (strangely, she has recently been discovered to have a secret husband, whose name she will not reveal), and the unsealed documents source back to a 2015 lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre, who recently told CBS This Morning that Maxwell is “a monster… she’s worse than Epstein.” She also called Maxwell “vicious” and “evil” and reprehensible on another level as a woman who actively participated in the sexual abuse of other women.

Guiffre has faced a long and difficult road in pursuing justice against Epstein and Maxwell, who allegedly forced her to be a “sex slave” while she was a teenager. CNN details the psychological toll of the sexual abuse that Guiffre says she suffered at the hands of the pair, including how (during a deposition) she had a difficult time processing the “large amount” of people that Maxwell instructed her to have sex with, including, uh, the owner of a huge hotel chain:

Giuffre is pressed by attorneys to provide additional names of men who Maxwell “directed her” to have sex with. The attorney conducting the interview names several, including Prince Andrew, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, and an individual described as “another prince,” and another individual described as “the large hotel chain owner.” “Look, I’ve given you what I know right now,” Giuffre said in response. “I’m sorry. This is very hard for me and very frustrating to have to go over this. I don’t — I don’t recall all of the people. There was a large amount of people that I was sent to.”

Her response suggests plenty of lingering trauma after being allegedly forced to have sex with so many people that she couldn’t name them all while being pressured. Still, Maxwell’s attorney attempted to discredit her as an “unreliable narrator” due to discrepancies involved with exact dates, and so on. Guiffre was able to detail her surroundings at Epstein’s private Little St. James Island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which she described as a series of “constant” orgies, in which Maxwell had sex with girls (as young as 15) and women. She alleges that Epstein and Maxwell fulfilled their own sexual fetishes by flying in a whole group of European models (who sounded like they spoke Russian or Czechoslovakian) on one occasion. Via the NY Post:

“There’s just a blur of so many girls,” Giuffre told Maxwell’s attorneys when asked if she could name girls she saw Maxwell have sex with. “There were blondes, there were brunettes, there were redheads. They were all beautiful girls. I would say the ages ranged between 15 and 21 … The island was a place where orgies were a constant thing that took place.”

Guiffre alleges that, during one of these orgies, she was forced to have sex with Guislaine, Epstein, and another girl “in this blue, outdoor — I don’t know what you want to call it. Cabana, that… just a bed could fit in.” When pressed to name the precise number of orgies that she allegedly witnessed or was forced to participate within, Guiffre could only state, “it’s impossible to know how many,” which speaks to the enormity of what she claims to have endured.

It’s important to note that Guiffre is not the only accuser who appears in these court documents — she’s simply the only accuser who has consented to have her name revealed. The others wish to maintain their privacy, although, if Maxwell had her way, that wouldn’t be the case. Epstein’s ex-confidante made a bid to have the names of all of her accusers publicly revealed, and a Manhattan judge shut down the request, according to the New York Daily News.

(Via CNN, NY Post & New York Daily News)