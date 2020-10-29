Getty Image
The Girl Scouts’ Amy Coney Barrett Tweet-And-Delete Has People (Including A ‘Scrubs’ Star) Threatening A Thin Mints Boycott

The Girl Scouts of America earned a merit badge in Social Media Disasters on Wednesday when the organization expressed support for Amy Coney Barrett‘s highly controversial confirmation to the Supreme Court. The tweet featured Barrett in a Girl Scouted themed image next to female justices Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. “Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789,” the caption read.

After facing intense backlash from social media users who pointed out the extremely partisan nature of Barrett’s nomination along with her anti-choice views on reproductive rights, the Girl Scouts deleted the tweet and issued the following apology:

Earlier today, we shared a post highlighting the five women who have been appointed to the Supreme Court. It was quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement which was not our intent and we have removed the post. Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization. We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women.

But by the time the Girl Scouts walked back the Barrett tweet, calls for a Thin Mints boycott had gone viral, in part due to Zach Braff:

Braff was soon joined by others who vowed to get their Girl Scout cookie fix from other sources in protest:

After watching recipes for Thin Mints go viral, this last tweet pretty much sums up 2020:

