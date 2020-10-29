The Girl Scouts of America earned a merit badge in Social Media Disasters on Wednesday when the organization expressed support for Amy Coney Barrett‘s highly controversial confirmation to the Supreme Court. The tweet featured Barrett in a Girl Scouted themed image next to female justices Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. “Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789,” the caption read.

After facing intense backlash from social media users who pointed out the extremely partisan nature of Barrett’s nomination along with her anti-choice views on reproductive rights, the Girl Scouts deleted the tweet and issued the following apology:

Earlier today, we shared a post highlighting the five women who have been appointed to the Supreme Court. It was quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement which was not our intent and we have removed the post. Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization. We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women.

But by the time the Girl Scouts walked back the Barrett tweet, calls for a Thin Mints boycott had gone viral, in part due to Zach Braff:

*Googles “How do you make your own thin mints.” — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 28, 2020

Braff was soon joined by others who vowed to get their Girl Scout cookie fix from other sources in protest:

Looks like I’ll be learning to make my own Samoas and Thin Mints. And the Girl Scouts of America are NOT, I repeat, NOT invited to Tagalong. — Katie (@KatieRocs) October 28, 2020

Girl Scouts grow up and need a full range of healthcare. Hard pass on the cookies this year. Someone please share a tagalong hack. https://t.co/07kxOmwPkD — Esther Choo, MD MPH (@choo_ek) October 28, 2020

That Girl Scouts post has the same energy as this: pic.twitter.com/QF8y5l6pG0 — Thorne (@ExistentialEnso) October 28, 2020

Anyway Aldi has cookies that taste exactly like thin mints as an FYI for no reason — …and (spoopy) cara⁷ (they/them) (@partlycara) October 29, 2020

the fudge mint cookies at dollar tree cost about $2. they taste exactly the same as thin mints. keebler grasshoppers are also the same, they're about $3 or less at most groceries pic.twitter.com/7IVk4pNKB0 — Norasferatu 🧛 (@NoraReed) October 29, 2020

hey everyone here's a really good homemade thin mint recipe, for no reason https://t.co/cX6TD07qgP — no bad protesters, no good cops (@literally_dirt) October 28, 2020

After watching recipes for Thin Mints go viral, this last tweet pretty much sums up 2020: