What are Republicans good for these days? Unless you count being bad at keeping House Speakers, the answer is not much. Who knows? Maybe you think it’s good that they’re still beholden to a serially indicted possible crook who tried to overturn an election. Perhaps you like that they’re constantly coming close to shutting down the government. There’s a chance you enjoy them almost starting actual fights or allegedly elbowing each other in the kidneys. But not everyone, GOP lawmakers among them, are impressed.

Roy: One thing. I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing. One. That I can go campaign on and say we did. Anybody sitting in the complex, if you want to come down to the floor and come explain to me, one meaningful, significant thing the Republican majority has done pic.twitter.com/RGc4FTAelt — Acyn (@Acyn) November 15, 2023

On Wednesday, the day after conservatives turned Capitol Hill into a WWE ring, Texas representative Chip Roy decided to go nuclear, too, albeit in a more productive fashion. Chief among his complaints is that since scoring a razor-thin control over the House earlier this year, they’ve used the time to do…well, nothing that’s good.

“You know, we have had a tumultuous year of sorts, but in the eyes of the American people, they’ve been watching from afar wondering when this body, the people’s House, will stand up in defense of the people who send us here,” Roy railed. “When are we going to do what we said we would do?”

Instead of slamming Democrats, Roy turned his ire to his own party members.

“For the life of me, I do not understand how you can go to the trouble of campaigning, raising money, going to events, talking to people, coming to this town as a member of a party who allegedly stands for something…and then do nothing about it,” Roy charged. “One thing: I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing—one—that I can go campaign on and say we did. One!”

Roy then challenged his fellow Republicans to come to the floor and “explain to me one material, meaningful, significant thing the Republican majority has done.”

Fair enough, but there is one thing House Republicans have done: As Vanity Fair argued, Roy’s speech was a perfect summary of GOP crapulence, which Democrats can then use in damning ads. Consider it an early Christmas gift from Chip Roy.

(Via Vanity Fair)