The GOP have been trying to paint Democrats as the party against the working class, and for good reason: They’re the ones opposing legislation that could make everyday Americans’ lives better, but they still want their votes. The result has been some very amusing cases of cognitive dissonance.So you get Eric Trump cluelessly slamming Joe Biden for spending time away from the White House, or Rick Scott complaining about spending while being cool with tax cuts on the rich. And you get the GOP’s official Twitter account trying to slam Kamala Harris and only getting owned.

Late Friday, the account came for the Vice President, who last week went to France on a diplomatic trip. As per The Washington Free Beacon, Harris took some time to visit a Parisian boutique shop and reportedly dropped hundreds on cookware.

While Americans are struggling to pay more than EVER for the holidays, Kamala Harris is out buying a $375 pot. https://t.co/ob3TxnRPFw — GOP (@GOP) November 27, 2021

“While Americans are struggling to pay more than EVER for the holidays, Kamala Harris is out buying a $375 pot,” the GOP tweeted while sharing the article.

Evidently Harris’ lavish spending — from her personal cash, mind you — offended party of millionaires, whose ex-president leader owns a gold toilet. And people on social media were quick to point out the hypocrisy of the GOP complaining about throwing money around.

Donald Trump received the brunt of the mockery. Many dwelled on all the golf trips he took on the taxpayers’ dime.

while Americans were struggling, Trump spent $140M golfing. https://t.co/212DnLQvxR — Jane again (@ClearlyJane) November 27, 2021

Taxpayers could have purchased 402,000 pots with the amount Trump blew on golf. And unlike Trump, Kamala paid her own bill. https://t.co/S9IEWdRLjM pic.twitter.com/dKSJ3v4xac — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 27, 2021

I guess the main difference between spending $375 on a pot and $145 million on golf trips is that taxpayers didn't pay for the pot. https://t.co/4ax3n8kp4J — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 27, 2021

While Americans lined up at food pantries and died from covid, Trump spent $141,000,000 of taxpayer’s money playing golf. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) November 27, 2021

Or his legal bills.

The RNC paid $121,670 for Trump’s legal bills in October using their donors’ money. https://t.co/IGOLS4i7UR — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 27, 2021

You guys are paying LEGAL FEES for Trump’s fraud case out of donor funds, but he’s a billionaire, right? That’s why the little guy has to pick up tab for his TAX FRAUD, totally unrelated to the presidency. You might want to take a seat, hostages. JFC. Who cares about a “pot” https://t.co/UvioSPOYuA — ᎠᏌNᎬᎷYᎢᎻᎪNᏩ™️ is a SERF in a CORRUPT FEUDAL SYSTEM (@Kris_Sacrebleu) November 27, 2021

Or his many, many other extravagances.

Two words: Golden Toilet https://t.co/JIOS17a1Rm — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) November 27, 2021

Good morning and Happy Saturday to everyone who wasn't wasting $141 million dollars of taxpayer money golfing and charging the Secret Service to protect them while Americans were suffering. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 27, 2021

The initiation fee for Mar-a-Lago is $200,000. The RNC spent more than $100,000 to have a banquet there earlier this year. https://t.co/nRQYSKVgHr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 27, 2021

while Americans were struggling, Donald Trump paid $130,000 to have sex with a porn star https://t.co/tTkbANVaKp — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 27, 2021

This is the most ridiculous tweet, particular after the Trump’s obscenities. https://t.co/obwJu19KPT — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) November 27, 2021

Trump paid $130,000 in hush money to porn stars.

Trump squandered $150 million in taxpayer $$ to pay for Secret Service protection for his golfing trips.

Trump stuck cities for millions of $$ to cover cost of his campaign rallies.

Trump family gorged themselves at public trough. https://t.co/02II6gwnTZ — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) November 27, 2021

Now do Mar-a-Lago membership fees. https://t.co/22xQIdcrUD — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) November 27, 2021

The Trump hotel had a $169 cocktail. https://t.co/tkBlrW8c02 — Peter Manseau (@plmanseau) November 27, 2021

Some put their blame on the Republican party in general, who didn’t think much about struggling everyday Americans when they signed tax cuts for the unimaginably rich in 2017.

While Americans were struggling to pay more than EVER for the holidays, in December 2017 Republicans voted themselves the biggest tax cut in history and kicked 23M Americans off healthcare. Also, Kamala Harris can buy whatever the heck she wants–it's her money that she earned. https://t.co/pwT5D0uUxd — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) November 27, 2021

And others pointed out that the GOP is almost uniformly against the Build Back Better plan, which aims to improve the lives of average Americans.

While Americans are struggling to pay more than ever for a decent and affordable living experience, the GOP has been determined to block anything and everything that would help Americans realize that affordable living experience. GOP. Go sit down and let the adults handle this. https://t.co/W3wTqTaXqb — Ess Creek (@CreekEss) November 27, 2021