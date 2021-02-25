Thanks to a poorly thought-out tweet attacking Joe Biden‘s administration, the official GOP account got dragged so badly on Twitter that the word “math” was trending on Thursday. “On the campaign trial, Biden promised to reopen schools within his first 100 days in office,” the official GOP tweeted. “But that is just another promise that President Biden hasn’t kept.” As anyone who understands basic math and how a calendar works can tell you, Biden has only been in office for 36 days. So it’s kind of odd, if not outright disingenuous for the GOP to accuse him of breaking a campaign promise when he still has 64 days left to hit his self-imposed deadline.

Naturally, Twitter had a field day blasting the GOP account for failing to grasp simple arithmetic or the passage of time:

100 days is more than 36 days, just like 81 million votes is more than 74 million votes. math, how does it work — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 25, 2021

Biden has been in office 36 days. Math is basic. — Victoria Brownworth #RaiseTheMinimumWage (@VABVOX) February 25, 2021

Did you flunk math? https://t.co/tVWAlQfHTH — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) February 25, 2021

It's been 36 days. Add "math" to another thing the @GOP sucks at. https://t.co/mLljforqYA — PLAYING POLITICS (@PlayingPolitics) February 25, 2021

Y'all really do NOT like math, do you? https://t.co/O61KrWWRlO — Brandi, Midsomer Drill Rapper 😾 (@ItsTheBrandi) February 25, 2021

As for Biden’s efforts to safely reopen schools, his administration has been transparent about the hurdles it faces. Specifically, the fact that Trump’s COVID vaccine distribution plan was practically non-existent, which has required Biden and his team to essentially “build everything from scratch.” However, Dr. Fauci recently revealed that, despite the lack of planning from the prior administration, most Americans are on track to start receiving COVID vaccines in April. That process will, of course, take several months to reach everyone, but it’s a significant improvement after Trump failed to deliver a comprehensive federal plan and left states to fend for themselves.

Despite all of that, Biden’s efforts are apparently not enough for conservative commentator Meghan McCain who recently demanded that Fauci be fired because she, a co-host on The View, does not know when she will get vaccinated, and that, for some reason, simply will not stand.

(Via GOP on Twitter)