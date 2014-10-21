‘Gotham’ Sees A ‘Viper’ Strike In Its Latest Episode

Gotham continues to be surprising, and a little frustrating, as a show. This episode, in particular, manages to show off its strengths and even address some weaknesses, while still having some problems.
For example, Jada Pinkett Smith dials it back a bit and starts showing why Fish Mooney should be a part of this show. Her training of her “weapon,” not to mention her dressing-down of a Niko Bellic knockoff, manages to be both funny and more than a little creepy. Similarly, the episode manages to tie in Bruce’s story in a way that makes sense both to the central plot and to the overall arcs of the show, revealing corruption within Wayne Enterprises and involving Bruce in what’s unfolding as a complicated drama about a corrupt city.
But there are still too damn many of those arcs. In addition to the central plot about the origins of the drug Venom and thus Bane’s poison of choice, there’s the Penguin’s rise to power; Maroni going against Falcone; Fish Mooney training her “weapon”; AND Bruce piecing together the real reasons behind his parent’s murder. What, they couldn’t cram in Barbara getting whined at by Montoya, too?
That said, the episode’s plot is stock, but largely carried by Daniel London‘s shell-shocked performance and by the fact that Viper, the Venom ancestor, kills you horribly. I can’t believe what this show gets away with; there may not be any blood as Viper users see their skeletal structure collapse, but man, all you need are the sound effects and body distortions to be grossed out. It’s an odd tribute to the horror comedy Street Trash, but it works.
The episode is leavened somewhat by the show realizing that it needs to give all the funny lines to Donal Logue and just let Ben MacKenzie play off him. It’s also another clever use of a supervillain without actually dragging him into things; we never hear the name “Bane” once, and knowing who he is isn’t integral to the plot. The show’s really excelling in using elements of Batman without being a show about Batman, and considering it needed that to work, it’s a good sign.
In short, Gotham is becoming more focused as a show, something that needed to happen. And it’s beginning to balance the fairly intriguing story of how the Wayne murders were a political hit with a complicated background with its sometimes campy villain-of-the-week style. But it still needs to tie some of its threads together, and we’re intensely curious to see how that’ll come together.
I really want to know what was in (SPOILERS) that warehouse at the end of the show
I’m assuming it was Bane’s injection kit, although I’m assuming that’s going to come into play later.
The arc of the covenant
So Wayne Enterprises employs top men?
Top. Men.
I figured bit was all of the equipment he used both at would link back to the company and the Wayne Enterprises. The dude wanted it linked to them but before Gordon and bullock could get there the scene had been cleaned up of anything incriminating.
Nah, she’s a flunky, and will probably mostly get her ass handed to her by Bruce. That was actually a great scene, when she condescends to a 12-year-old and he’s not taking any of her crap.
This was the first episode of Gotham I watched. I gotta admit, I was bored to tears and didn’t care one lick about any of the characters. Also why doesn’t Alfred have a mustache?
With insight like why doesn’t Alfred have a mustache, feel free to go back to not watching. I’d recommend picking up Magnum PI on DVD. Should satiate all by our mustachioed needs. Also he is prob just waiting til Movember.
After this episode I took this show off my DVR’s scheduled recordings. I’ve spent 5 TV hours with these characters and I just don’t care about any of them. They haven’t given me a reason too. Such goofy special effects with the Viper drug made this feel like some show on the CW like Smallville. I don’t care about these villians of the week when core characters are just in a holding pattern. I’d be ok with that if it established Gordon/Bullock and the failings of the GCPD while we were slowly introduced to Batman characters little by little, instead of a giant sign saying THIS IS THE RIDDLER every time he appears on screen. The mob stuff doesn’t hold much water. I hope this gets better and I can catch up with it down the road, but it’s just not there yet.
I think this is a solid DVR show. I loved the opening with Bullock and Gordon at the food truck, and the shot of the guy running down the street carrying an ATM on his back was just weird enough to be funny. The stuff with the drug on the street causing chaos was interesting too. Not everything is that good, but that’s why tivo has a fast forward button. If they focus more on the detectives and the mob I’ll stick around.
I’m still enjoying this show, but the biggest problem it has to me is that they really can’t build much tension. Like threatening the lives of Gordon, Cobblepot, Falconi or Moroni. You know they all live, so you just figure out how they get out of it this week, kinda like the old Batman show. That said, I do enjoy how they weave backstories in and get to see how things become what they will become. I also like, kind of like with Nolan’s Batman, everything seems plausible to a degree.
My guess is that the show diverges from Bat-continuity at some point. They don’t have to stick slavishly to the comics and they sure haven’t so far.
They aren’t going to kill a major character though, that’s what I was meaning at the beginning. Well, maybe the mob guys, I’m sure those are easily replaceable.
Jada Pinkett Smith is by far my least favorite part of this show. The Riddler is a distant second. Really, Donal Logue is the only reason to watch it anymore. At least he seems to realize how ridiculous everything is.
Yeah, I’m pretty much only still watching for Logue wisecracks and because that kid playing the Penguin is nailing it.
Warner Bros. needs to throw that kid in a fat suit and write the Penguin into the next Batman movie ASAP.
A little off topic, but is Uproxx done with Agents of Shield? Haven’t seen anything on it in a while.
yes that and Sleepy Hollow didn’t get the clicks/discussion worth keeping and how scarce this one is it won’t last too long either. It’s a shame uproxx has very little show recap/discussions anymore. It seems like almost all comments are either
“Why is this posted?” or “This show sux”
That makes me incredibly sad, the discussion posts on SH and Shield were some of my favorite things on this site.
I’m currently mulling over a replacement, honestly part of the problem is just that watching six shows a week and recapping them would mean that’s literally a day of posts. I’m looking into stuff that makes better sense and lets us chat about the shows.
A lot of the old recaps were generally on Warmingglow, which unfortunately doesn’t seem to have any interest in producing decent, discussable content anymore, subbing instead Rowles articles about The View that have a dozen un-ironic exclamation points for some reason. (Gamma and Filmdrunk are still doing the Lord’s work though.)
I miss the Sleepy Hollow and Shield recaps. They were fun to read.
All I know about AOS is that they need to train that new girl how to spin/use batons.
It’s like it was her very first scene and they’re like “hey, use these things, pretend to swing em or something.”
Mean while the BBT related posts have picked up nicely. Bazinga!
I don’t know what kind of deal the kid who plays Bruce has, but I’m hoping for some time skips between seasons, next season could have him as a teenager and at some point have him disappear.
CTRL+F ORTON = No results.
Damn, wrong Viper.
Not a bad run so far, but there is a serious lack of Mr. Freeze “chill out” jokes delivered by none other than Sir Arnold Schwarzenegger.
A little tip of the hat to Maxie Zeus in there too. “Do not vex me, mortal!” “Sure thing, Zeus.”
What was the possible Joker in this episode?
Honestly? I think they dumped that premise by the second episode. Which is a good thing, I think, because the show just doesn’t need a Joker.
That little kid, Bruce I think his name is?…
Jokes aside, for all the complaints about the show being boring and predictable, having Bruce devolve into the Joker would certainly flip things awesomely on its head.
Can we skip ahead to when Fish isn’t on this show please?
Also, what’s the time frame in this show? One episode there’s kids driving an Escalade. Other episodes there’s people using cell phones. GCPD still has rotary phones on their desks. Last night Fish and her new pet were using tape players. wtf?
I like the fact that the time frame is uncertain. For one thing, it reminds me of Batman: the Animated Series, where they had all manner of futuristic tech but still had big, black-and-white TVs and rotary phones.
As for the show overall, I’m still on the fence. I like elements of it but the biggest problem for me is the knowledge that Batman isn’t going to appear, so a lot of these characters cannot reach their full potential.
I’m not in the ‘Batman created the supervillians’ camp but they need to surface together so people (in Gotham) can have that argument. If all the Rogues Gallery show up before Bruce is able to grow a moustache, then Batman starts to look like a rational response. I love Batman but people in his universe are supposed to be full of doubt about him.