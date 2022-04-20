Greg Gutfeld is so opposed to student loan forgiveness that he’s willing to “go to war” to stop it. During Tuesday night’s episode of The Five, Gutfeld chimed in with his thoughts on the real worth of a college degree. Naturally, the conservative leaning talk show wasn’t gung-ho about higher education. Gutfeld described the college experience as “a six-figure cover charge to get you into the bar of life.” He then quipped, “And the hangover is you pay it off later.”

The Five host then put extra emphasis on the “you” part and made it clear that he’s ready for battle if has to pay for other people’s student loans. Via Mediaite:

“There’s ways to gain experience in life, so you don’t end up six, seven figures in debt.” he continued. “And by the way, nobody’s paying for it. You’re paying for it. That’s something I would go to war for. Cancel debt? No, no, no, no, no. And everybody who paid their debts would be on my side.” Jeanine Pirro agreed, “That’s right. I’m with you already.”

Of course, this wasn’t Gutfeld’s first time railing against student loan debt forgiveness, which has become a prominent issue in progressive circles. Back in December, The Five host flew off the handle at Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez for saying America has a moral, economic, and political obligation to cancel student loan debt.

“You know what? Screw you!” Gutfeld yelled on the air. “No one has to pay your damn debt! That’s on you! It is not a moral obligation on anybody for the decisions that you made!”

Gutfeld then called AOC and The Squad “overeducated, over-caffeinated idiots.”

(Via Mediaite)