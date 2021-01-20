Donald Trump made a powerful enemy in Greta Thunberg.

The war of words between the 74-year-old failed businessman and 18-year-old climate change activist began in 2019 when Trump sarcastically tweeted, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” He was referencing a viral photo of Thunberg looking at Trump the way everyone should look at a politician who has done irrevocable damage to the environment.

But she got the last laugh — not that there’s anything funny about an “old man” refusing to do anything about global warming — by changing her Twitter bio to, “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.” Thunberg trolled Trump again while he was sharing misinformation about the 2020 election on his now-suspended account (“So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!”) and once more on his final day as president.

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

“He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” Thunberg tweeted. Trump must be fuming that he can’t reply on her. Despite her extremely good burn, Thunberg is otherwise looking ahead to Biden’s presidency. “This would be a great start and a crucial first step,” she wrote in reference to the new administration planning to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.