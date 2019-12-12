Getty Image
Greta Thunberg Has Out-Trolled Trump After He Mocked Her For Being Named Time’s ‘Person Of The Year’

2019 might be going out with a bang, given that Time‘s storied “Person of the Year” honor has been followed up with an attack by President Trump on a 16-year-old girl. Greta Thunberg, who was named for the award a few months after her impassioned remarks to the U.N. on climate change, has already grown used Trump paying her an absurd amount of attention. And this isn’t positive attention, either, given that he sarcastically praised her as a “very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future” back in September.

Well, times have swiftly changed, and Trump (an avid denier of climate change) has dropped the pretenses and false praise in favor of outright negativity. After actress Roma Downey tweeted a link to Time‘s announcement, Trump retweeted Downey with his two cents. “So ridiculous,” he typed. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” He didn’t clarify why he found the win to be “ridiculous,” but it sounds like he, you know, may have wanted this year’s award for himself?

In response, Thunberg (who has used this approach previously) simply changed her Twitter bio as follows: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

People are rallying around Greta on Twitter with sentiments, and they’re reacting to Trump’s attack as well. He’s being called “jealous,” “blackhearted,” and a “sociopath,” among other labels, and yep, folks are asking First Lady Melania to step in with a reminder about her anti-bullying platform. It’s hard to imagine that happening.

Will the rivalry continue in 2020? Greta seems to be up for the challenge.

