2019 might be going out with a bang, given that Time‘s storied “Person of the Year” honor has been followed up with an attack by President Trump on a 16-year-old girl. Greta Thunberg, who was named for the award a few months after her impassioned remarks to the U.N. on climate change, has already grown used Trump paying her an absurd amount of attention. And this isn’t positive attention, either, given that he sarcastically praised her as a “very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future” back in September.

Well, times have swiftly changed, and Trump (an avid denier of climate change) has dropped the pretenses and false praise in favor of outright negativity. After actress Roma Downey tweeted a link to Time‘s announcement, Trump retweeted Downey with his two cents. “So ridiculous,” he typed. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” He didn’t clarify why he found the win to be “ridiculous,” but it sounds like he, you know, may have wanted this year’s award for himself?

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

In response, Thunberg (who has used this approach previously) simply changed her Twitter bio as follows: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

People are rallying around Greta on Twitter with sentiments, and they’re reacting to Trump’s attack as well. He’s being called “jealous,” “blackhearted,” and a “sociopath,” among other labels, and yep, folks are asking First Lady Melania to step in with a reminder about her anti-bullying platform. It’s hard to imagine that happening.

Imagine being so jealous and immature about a 16-year-old climate activist making Person of the Year that you ask your team to photoshop your face onto Greta’s body for her cover of Time Magazine. There’s no bottom for Trump. He wants attention by any means necessary. #BeBest pic.twitter.com/oiRnf98E5R — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 12, 2019

She’s person of the year and you’re not. We get it. Sore losers gonna be sore. Make America Greta Again! https://t.co/ufluki9Zya — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 12, 2019

#BREAKING Rageaholic Mocks 16-Year Old Girl — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 12, 2019

Greta must work on her anger management problem? Are you serious? I can’t believe Trump is this petty, dumb, and blackhearted to bully a 16-year-old kid out of pure jealousy that she made the cover of Time Magazine for Person of the Year over him. Trump needs to deal with it. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 12, 2019

Hey @FLOTUS…since you’re so outraged when children are used and bullied…how about a public rebuke of your sociopath husband for bullying a 16 year old girl with Asperger’s? Oh right, I forgot, “I really don’t care, do you?” #BeBest #Melania #Trump #GretaThunberg — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 12, 2019

It’s fun to watch a fake-ass bully melt down over a teenager. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 12, 2019

1. Being angry about Climate Change doesn't mean you need Anger Management. It makes you SMART. 2. You get mad about petty things like SNL, so projection. 3. Grown man attacking a minor is not a good look. 4. She just beat you for Person of the Year, so yeah: Chill, Greta. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 12, 2019

#BeBest, bitch.@FLOTUS, really looking forward to your angry tweet telling your husband not to involve minor children in political arguments. I'm sure it's on the way. #thursdaythoughtshttps://t.co/IY8mHnaowA — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 12, 2019

Dear @FLOTUS, the next time you want to call out others for the way they speak to children, including your son, please remember this tweet from your husband. You may want to speak to your husband NOW to let him know this was not OK!!! You may want to tell him to Be Best!!! — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 12, 2019

Dear Melania: You silence on you “husband’s” bullying of Greta Thunberg says everything we need to know about you Your faux outrage about the Barron thing, which was in no way an attack on him, makes us hate you There’s a reason why you are the least admired FLOTUS in history — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) December 12, 2019

Will the rivalry continue in 2020? Greta seems to be up for the challenge.