Award-winning environmental activist Greta Thunberg has mastered Twitter and can easily beat down opponents who are many years her senior. Whether she’s sarcastically mocking trolls on her 18th birthday or delivering a mighty sendoff to outgoing president Donald Trump, Thunberg always nails her target. And don’t think that she’s done firing away at opposing U.S. forces now that Trump is gone. Nope, she has now turned her energies to roasting Ted Cruz for tweeting about climate change without any (apparent) knowledge on the subject.

Cruz definitely teed himself up for ridicule on Wednesday night when he angrily reacted to Joe Biden plopping the U.S. right back into the Paris Climate Agreement, not long after Trump pulled the nation out of it. An incensed Cruz trashed Biden for disliking America or something? It doesn’t make sense, but the not-Zodiac-Killer erroneously tweeted, “President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh.” Cruz was roundly mocked for not realizing that the Paris Climate Agreement is not specific to Parisians but got its name because it was signed in Paris. When Greta saw the tweet on her side of the Atlantic, she added her own shade.

“So happy that USA has finally rejoined the Pittsburgh Agreement. Welcome back!” Thunberg tweeted.

She’s still the best. Cruz must be so angry to be roasted by an 18-year-old, after he fought with Seth Rogen on Twitter. Oh, and AOC joined in the revelry, too, but Cruz’s tweet still stands, so he must be proud of it? Who knows.