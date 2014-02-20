Your Guide To The Meaning Behind Reggie Ledoux’s Tattoos On ‘True Detective’

Just like Breaking Bad, True Detective has me on the edge of my seat each week, anticipating which strange new path the story is going to follow. One of the show’s strangest characters thus far has been Reggie Ledoux, who (SPOILER ALERT) is now just a pile of splattered brains in the grass.
Ledoux’s time on screen was incredibly minimal. All we really know about him is he spent time in jail with Dora Lange’s ex, ran a crystal meth business, kept children hostage, and enjoyed strutting around in a gas mask & jock strap.
Earlier this week, Cajun Boy did an interview with the actor who plays Ledoux, Charles Halford and discussed his excursion with Richard Simmons while filming in Louisiana, among other things. Though Charles confirmed that there was indeed a spiral symbol on his character’s back, he didn’t say much more about Ledoux’s tattoos, which means a second glance at his swamp rat ink is very much in order. Here are a few of the theories floating around about the possible meanings behind Ledoux’s body art.
The face on Ledoux’s chest:
The first and most obvious explanation is that the tattoo is the face of Lucifer. Given the 666 tattoos on Ledoux and the pentagram on his back, having a tattoo of Lucifer seems plausible. Then again, Ledoux’s proclamation that he had seen Rust Cohle in his dreams doesn’t entirely rule out the possibility that he would have a tattoo of the figure he believes Cohle to resemble. It’s a serious stretch since McConaughey’s haircut in True Detective is not even close to the curly hair of the tattooed figure on Ledoux. Now circa 2005 McConaughey — I can see some similarity.
Chances are Ledoux is just a fan of Sahara.
Another theory floating around is that the figure is related to the praying statue Cohle sees in the school at the end of the episode. Next to the portrait tat just being a devil tattoo to go along with Ledoux’s other satanic ink, I’m leaning towards this possibility the most.
The Octopus swastika:
The swastika on Ledoux’s left breast is actually a octopus looking creature, possibly in reference to Hastur. Hastur is an octopoid being that appears in The King in Yellow as a supernatural character and also makes appearances in the works of Ambrose Bierce and Terry Pratchett. In Chamber’s short story The Yellow Sign, Hastur is a cult from Carcosa (maybe Joel Theriot’s followers). In short, that octopus is a sign of some bad juju.
SWP, AB, and the noose:
The SWP tattoo appears just below Ledoux’s left shoulder while the AB tattoo is just to the right of the center of his chest. Both of these tattoos are associated with white prison gangs, SWP standing for “Supreme White Power” and AB meaning “Aryan Brotherhood.” Given Ledoux’s criminal record and scumbag reputation, they both seem pretty straight forward as to their significance.
Next to Ledoux’s pentagram tattoo on his back, the hangmen’s noose tattoo around is neck is probably the most striking tattoo on his body. Just like the SWP and AB tattoos, it probably worked against him in job interviews for its racist affiliation.
Ledoux does have a spiral on his back:
There was initially some debate on whether or not Ledoux had a spiral tattoo on the back of his neck. Dora Lange’s ex-husband Charlie claimed it was there, but the tattoo wasn’t visible in the fourth episode. Cajun Boy cleared that up in his interview with Charles Halford, so straight from Ledoux’s mouth — he does have the spiral tattoo or a branding of it.
The tattoos on Ledoux’s forearms are a bit too blurry for me to make out, so it’s anyone’s guess as to the possible significance behind those, but any and all interpretations are welcome.
I am the one who mows the lawn
The one you literally mows the lawn, though. Literally, not figuratively. Because you really, really love your lawn.
Slang for “works at salon waxing people”.
I really wanted to believe that the “swp” tattoo said “soup.” I want a soup tattoo.
I once met a guy that had tattoos of sandwiches on the inside of both of his biceps. when a girl said “why did you get those, what does it mean?” he said “i really fucking love sandwiches”
that guy has been my hero for years now.
I’m choosing to believe that “hero” here is an intentional pun.
Ha! I thought that’s what it said when I first saw the tattoo on him. I had a lot of Nazi and soup correlated questions. I figured since he was so good with mixing chemicals he probably had a couple soup recipes. One of his white power buddies nicknamed him “Soup Nazi” as they both hate watched ‘Seinfeld’.
@jon_k; so you know Reuben too?!?!
It’d be great if he had a butterfly tramp stamp.
I mean shit, who hasn’t gotten drunk in New Orleans and made some bad decisions?
Bill Gates.
Ted Mosby is the Yellow King?
I see on his right sight he’s got a German Eagle. Obviously a fan of Konrad Adenauer and the Christian Democratic Union.
Fascinating
I thought the praying angel tattoo looked very similar to the angel statue that Cohle found toward the final 3 minutes of E05.
And I see that I should have read the article to notice I wasn’t alone in thinking that.
/derp
He’s got a paw print on his left shoulder as well. Don’t know what kind of print it is, but you could see it clearly once he was outside.
My bad, it’s a handprint on his left shoulder… [assets.darknessbecomesyou.com]
Could be the hand print of his pa.
those look like Icelandic staves on his inner forearm [www.google.com]
Maybe a Vegvisir. [en.wikipedia.org]
Bjork has one, too. I knew bjork was in on this
And the guy who plays Dewall is Icelandic :-O [www.imdb.com]
ok I’ll stop
[http://www.vikingrune.com/2009/01/bjork-tattoo-norse-magic-symbols/]
Though they’re typically pointed “arrows”, 8-tined symbols are often connected to “Chaos”, as they point outward in all the cardinal directions.
Also, a crown on his ribs, tribute to his yellow king.
His left forearm is tough to read. I can see coils, like a serpent, and then I look at it again and I see green tentacles. I even tried to make a dragon out of it, but couldn’t. No idea.
Or it’s a tribute to Burger King. He could love him some Whoppers. That’s the best part about this show; YOU JUST DON’T KNOW.
Thank you. Alternate rambling theory I came up with this morning:
Most of our focus, IMHO, has been on Rust and his potential involvement fro the start (like the 2012 cops believe) or his turning evil post 2002. While we recognize Marty’s demons (demon rum, demon Alexandra Daddario – who the fuck could blame him for that? Not even Maggie?), what if he is really the one hip-deep in it and has been from the start? He has deep ties to area, whereas Rust just moved in from Texas. He has had extreme reactions to the minor children sex stuff (we all should, of course), but look at him at the brothel. Look at all the issues with his daughter (look at the way she spat “fuck you” at him after he slapped her – almost like “fuck you for making me this way; this is your fault”). Look at how he reacted after finding the girl in the trailer – he was find taking LeDoux prisoner, but capped him when he found the young girl – maybe like LeDoux had gone off the reservation. Donna Lange and others within confines of cult, but this acting outside of it. Or, he capped LeDoux to get rid of the witness on behalf of the cult – two people that could rat him out are both now dead. Marty comes across as the follower of Rust, but what if he is just letting Rust go where he wants to, enabling him to clean up along the way? The conspiracy theory necessarily involves the police, why not Marty? We spend all of our time debating Rust, while Marty flies right under the radar. I don’t know, but damn this show is good.
I don’t think any of that is right. I think they became friends, and stayed friends after they left the force. I’m still betting on them both working the case together outside the system, and the preacher/father in law/gov’s cousin/ledoux/groundskeeper/task force/meth acid death cult angle. But i’m spun in a tight flat circle and am spent.
That’s an interesting direction, Mookie; Hart’s issues are piling up and the narrative keeps skipping over them . . . .
The AB tattoo could also stand for Ambrose Bierce. Not that this changes anything.
Glad I’m not the only one looking all over the episodes for Owl Creek imagery.
It is an aborted effort for an ABBA tattoo, anyone can see that.
I knew it! the second I saw Reggie I said “all right all right, he got a Matthew McConaughey tattoo. Must be a fan”
Its H.Y.D.R.A.!!! Damn it people we have been thru this!!!!
The Noose is reference to him being executioner…. come on read up on yo prison tats weekly.
Interesting…at first glance I assumed the tattoo of the face on his chest was that of Eva Braun, Hitlers long-time companion…looks just like her.
?
AB = Alton Brown. Reggie loves him some Good Eats
AB = they were practicing their alphabet and ran out of ink
AB = Alberta
So, obviously, Ledoux loves Alberta because it’s part of the Canadian prairies, which are flat, and there’s lots of grass in the flatlands and HOLY FUCK MOWING THE GODDAMN LAWN AGAIN!!1
[imbededtightspiralofsomeonehavingmowedalwanofyeallowwheatinalberta.jpg]
It is so obvious the ABBA tattoo was interupted
I heard he also has a rooster hanging by its neck on his calf…this way he can tell people he has a cock that hangs below his knee
One weird thing for consistency is Charlie Lange kept describing Reggie as a “Big Dude” while this guy seems normal sized..
Charlie Lange seemed like a relatively small guy, though. So maybe it was just that Ledoux was a big dude to him.
According to his IMDB profile Charles Halford is 6′ 6″.
they shared a “house”. “big dude” obviously referring to something else.
This is the best comments thread ever.
I agree with the face being related to the statues, but some one else commented on another thread that it looks kind of like Richard Ramirez (the Night Stalker serial killer). That’s kind of interesting.
Some one else mentioned the Masonic implications of the noose around the neck as well. I figure that one is probably more prison-related, but the masonic thing is interesting too.
The Noose Tattoo on LeDoux: after seeing that Carcosa was derived from a work from Ambrose Bierce, it made me think of the only story of Bierce’s that I was familiar with: An Occurance at Owl Creek Bridge–in which a man is condemned to hang, but dreams he escapes when the noose breaks, moments before he is actually executed. [www.reddit.com]
Does anyone know what the tattoo on Cohls chest is/means?