Gwyneth Paltrow is currently on a tour of sorts to promote her “accessible” beauty care line (“good. clean. goop”). In doing so, she did suggest that there would be a day when she would evaporate from public view after selling the goop business. First, however, she decided to weigh in on the Nepo Baby controversy, and surprisingly, Gwyneth (who is the daughter of director Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner) sees no problem with children of famous people following in their parents’ footsteps.

She, of course, ignores the point that people often make about Nepo Babies, which is that they have an easier leg up into a lucrative career like showbiz, where public perception and visibility mean everything. And Gwyneth seems to think that the profession doesn’t matter when children go into the same field as their parents. Here is precisely what she told Bustle when the subject of her daughter, Apple Martin (who, to be clear, does not appear to want to be in show business), was brought up:

Now there’s this whole nepo baby culture, and judgment that exists around kids of famous people. She’s really just a student, and she’s been very… She just wants to be a kid and be at school and learn. But there’s nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do. Nobody rips on a kid who’s like “I want to be a doctor like my dad and granddad.” The truth is if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that’s what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house with law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice. I think it’s kind of an ugly moniker.

Paltrow did stress that Apple is a “very private person” when asked if she would ever model for goop. She’s concerned for her children, but Gwyneth also could have framed the conversation differently, given that she is arguably a Nepo Baby herself. However, this is not a terribly surprising outcome because Gwyneth has shown herself to not really be in touch with civilian struggles. A handful of years back, Gwyneth took the Food Stamp Challenge and bought a bunch of limes along with a few staples meant to last a week. She later admitted to caving in and enjoying some chicken and licorice.

Yet at least Gwyneth realizes that a survivalist reality show isn’t a feasible career leg for her. Baby steps.

(Via Bustle)