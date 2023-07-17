No one tell Meghan McCain, but Gwyneth Paltrow is revealing details of her sex life again.

The Goop tycoon, who previously discussed which of her ex-boyfriends, Brad Pitt or Ben Affleck, is better in bed, held a Q&A with her eight million followers on Instagram over the weekend. Topics discussed included how she deals with menopause (“I CAN’T DEAL SOMEONE HELP ME AND ALL US LADIES GOOD LORD,” she wrote), her first crush (“KEANU FOREVER”), and her favorite way to relax (a daily bath, possibly followed by some rectal ozone therapy).

Paltrow was also asked, “Do you ever lick ass Gwineth? xx,” to which she wrote, “Not generally, no.” (From now on, instead of throwing random objects at musicians, yell “do you ever lick ass?” at them. If security tries to throw you out, explain that Gwyneth Paltrow told you to do it.) Another follower wondered, “You got a little homo in you or nah?” The Royal Tenenbaums star failed to answer, instead writing, “These questions are epic.”

While “licking ass” may not be Paltrow’s thing, she has never been one to shy away from speaking about sex. In 2020, the Marvel star went viral for selling a $75 candle that was scented like her vagina.

“This Smells Like My Vagina” is sadly still out of stock, but there’s plenty of (not-Goop approved) “This Smells Like My Balls” candles left in stock.

instantly followed gwyneth paltrow on instagram i thought these were edited pic.twitter.com/oAjjYcETWS — lewis 🪩🫨 (@lewisjwr) July 15, 2023

Not Gwyneth Paltrow actually answering this with “not generally” pic.twitter.com/Ru9m7E9NEM — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) July 15, 2023

GWYNETH PALTROW IS TOO FUNNY pic.twitter.com/zrGbNq7fQk — cj (@cineoats) July 15, 2023

gwyneth paltrow doesn’t *generally* eat ass but it’s not a complete no pic.twitter.com/t9VTFbWrKi — hottie cooterati (@taylorswiftGOOP) July 15, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow answering questions on Instagram stories I can’t breathe she is winning the idgaf war pic.twitter.com/H24iLwo4BA — Jake (@gazebospills) July 15, 2023

