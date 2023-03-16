Gwyneth Paltrow has done some strange things in the name of “wellness” but her latest health experiment might just be the most mind-boggling of them all.

Goop — Paltrow’s wellness empire for WASP moms and millennial granola girls fresh from Burning Man — has a long track record of sampling wild and weird health practices in an effort to help its affluent fanbase cure very real health conditions. From jade eggs inserted in a woman’s vagina to “balance hormones” and “regulate menstrual cycles,” to candles that could fix a person’s depression, if a product or a practice reads like clickbait for middle-aged women with an inheritance hoping to look as tight and glowy as a college student fresh from Spring Break in Cancun, it’s going to be featured there. And plenty of the touted healing methods on Goop’s site have been tested by its founder.

Like rectal ozone therapy … which is exactly what it sounds like.

In an appearance on the podcast The Art of Being Well, Paltrow admitted the weirdest wellness activity she’s tried has involved inserting medical-grade ozone (a thing, apparently) into her rectum. And you know what, she kind of loved it.

“It’s pretty weird,” Paltrow said while laughing. “But it’s been very helpful.”

Rectal ozone therapy is reported to “boost oxygen efficiency, balance the immune system, and detoxify the body on a cellular level,” which sounds uncomfortable and exhausting as hell. But look, if you want to go bottoms up in the name of wellness, be our guest. We’ll stick to eating clean, showering, and touching grass every once in a while.