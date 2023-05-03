Before introducing “conscious uncoupling” into the lexicon, Gwyneth Paltrow dated both Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck. Not at the same time in a throuple situation, unfortunately, although Affleck did once admit that Pitt is his “cinematic crush,” so it could have worked out. We’ll never know. But we do know who brings more “major chemistry” to the sack, thanks to Paltrow.

The Goop queen appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where host Alex Cooper asked her who’s better in bed: Pitt or Affleck? “That is really hard,” Paltrow replied (please do not make a “that’s what she said” joke). “Because Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life… And then Ben was, like, technically excellent.” Pitt bringing the heat while Affleck is more mechanical? This checks out. I don’t know why, but it does.

According to Page Six, Paltrow also played FMK with Pitt, Affleck, and ex-husband / Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

The actress said she would have sex with Pitt again. “I think Brad,” Paltrow said of her Seven co-star, noting that she would choose to “remarry” the Coldplay frontman. “Ben, yeah, God bless him.” She went on to say that while Affleck made her laugh more, Pitt was a more romantic partner — and the better actor.

Damn. Rough stuff for Affleck. Someone should check on the poor guy while he’s sleeping next to Jennifer Lopez in a mansion paid for by Dunkin ads.

You can listen to the podcast below.

(Via Page Six)