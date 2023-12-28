These days, everyone wants to meet Taylor Swift. It’s one of the most talked about topics on late-night TV, as even the big-name icons are often gushing about their time with the pop star. Even convicted felon/Swiftie Gypsy Rose Blanchard, whose story was portrayed (as shown above) in Hulu’s The Act (2019), is trying to get her idol’s attention after being released from jail this week, and you really cannot blame her for trying.

Blanchard, who is from Missouri, served eight of a 10-year prison sentence for conspiring to kill her abusive mother. Dee Dee Blanchard had manipulated her daughter into thinking she was disabled and sick throughout most of her childhood, repeatedly making her daughter go through dangerous and painful medical procedures that were unnecessary. Gypsy Rose and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to conspired to kill Dee Dee, which Godejohn carried out. Godejohn is still serving his sentence, but Gypsy Rose is set to be released on December 28th. And her first stop is to (attempt) a Taylor Swift meetup.

Gypsy Rose has reportedly purchased tickets to the Kansas City Chiefs game on New Year’s Eve. Swift has been seen at many games throughout the season supporting her boyfriend, podcaster Travis Kelce. He’s also a football player.

It’s very likely that Blanchard won’t be able to meet Swift, who is always spotted in the fancy family box seats, but she has been open about her love of Swift in the past. TMZ reports that the singer’s 2012 song “Eyes Open” helped Blanchard push through her trauma from her abusive mother. The outlet also reports that Blanchard used the commissary money her father sent her to buy every Swift album. Even if she doesn’t get to meet her idol, Blanchard is aiming to see her on tour next Fall.

Oddly enough, however, in Hulu’s The Act, Blanchard was portrayed by Joey King, one of Swift’s longtime BFFs, who recently appeared in the singer’s music video. King was nominated for both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for the 2019 miniseries, but would a meeting actually be in the cards? No one knows.

