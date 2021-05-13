Early today, Republicans in the House of Representatives voice-voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position, inspiring “Cowards” and “Cult of Cowards” to trend on Twitter for much of the day. Her crime: acknowledging reality, apparently — refusing to bend the knee to Trump and repeatedly calling him out for his lies about the 2020 election being stolen and pinning blame on squarely on him for the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th.

Tonight, Sean Hannity went after Cheney in a rambling diatribe, accusing her of harboring “psychotic rage” at Donald Trump while also chastising her for the sin of granting an interview to MSNBC. Hannity also went out of his way to explain that Cheney was not “canceled” — no, conservatives would never do that. Rather, she was “fired,” according to Hannity.

“And by the way, for the record, you were not canceled, you were removed from leadership because you put your selfish agenda ahead of the party’s agenda and the caucus fired you from your leadership position for your failure to lead the agenda,” Hannity explained. “You will likely be canceled, but it will be the people of Wyoming that cancel you, but that’s not till election day. You have plenty of time to soak in all the love from Democrats and your new friends in the media that were so kind and so loving to you and your family and your dad and your mom, just wonderful people.”

Hannity claims Liz Cheney wasn’t canceled. He says she was fired. pic.twitter.com/whNpDZJSv8 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 13, 2021

We look forward to the inevitable Donald Trump press release praising Hannity for his borderline incoherent rant.