‘Cowards’ Is Trending In The Wake Of The House GOP Voice-Voting To Boot Liz Cheney From Leadership Over Her Refusal To Bend The Knee To Trump

Ever since the January 6 MAGA insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, many congressional Republicans (not Mitt Romney) appear absurdly eager to align themselves with an ex-president who (still) pushes the Big Lie. However, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WI), the daughter of former VP Dick Cheney and Lynne Cheney, showed that she was not willing to march to the same lemming beat as die-hard Trumpers. Instead, she’s urged her fellow party members to distance themselves from a president who placed his own ego ahead of the constitution and incited his voting base toward deadly violence. Cheney has refused to bend the knee to Trump and, instead, consistently called out his election falsehoods. Amid an inevitable buildup to oust her from House leadership, she stood firm while declaring, “Ignoring the lie emboldens the liar.”

Well, Cheney is now truly out of her leadership role. The House GOP made this decision on Wednesday morning by voice vote during a closed-door meeting. Yep, they didn’t even bother to put their votes on the record (they also booed Cheney), and in doing so, Republicans are showing that they’re rolling the dice on a Trump future and want him back in the White House. That’s amazing, truly, since one would think that they’d run far and fast from ex-president who managed to get himself banned from Twitter and Facebook, but nope.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” Cheney told reporters (via CNBC) following her ouster. “The party is in a place that we’ve got to bring it back from. We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president.” She also cited Trump’s refusal to honor the U.S. Constitution and stressed that the party must pick a presidential candidate who doesn’t stomp all over the document.

Following this development, “Cowards” began trending hard on Twitter. “Cult of Cowards” was right up in there, too.

Meanwhile, the New York Times has reported that 100 prominent GOP members want to branch off into a new party to distance themselves from the Trump taint. This ain’t over yet.

(Via NY Times & NBC News)

