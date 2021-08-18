Mike Lindell’s so-called “Cyber Symposium” didn’t go too well for him last week. He began by claiming that the event was hacked, and the situation descended into batsh*ttery from there. He later failed to produce proof of “packet captures” and election fraud, so fellow conspiracy-theorist Steve Bannon apparently turned on his buddy for failing to “bring the receipts.” He then claimed to have been attacked by “antifa” despite an eyewitness account to the contrary, and then he grew increasingly unhinged while yelling at Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham for not covering the Cyber Symposium on Fox News.

Well, what now? Hannity appears to still hold a very special place in his heart for the MyPillow guy because he gave Lindell’s company one hell of a plug on Monday night while covering the unfolding disaster in Afghanistan. Via Media Matters, here’s what Hannity actually said on-air (with audio footage below):

“How would you like to be in Kabul today, as an American, and you can’t get to the airport? Where are you thinking your life is headed? If you’re one of those family members, I bet you’re not sleeping. I don’t even think MyPillow can do it. MyPillow.com. That’s where I go. I fall asleep faster, I stay asleep longer. These are going to be a lot of sleepless nights for so many of our fellow Americans. We’ve got to get them home.”

Sean Hannity plugs My Pillow to Americans with family stuck in Kabulhttps://t.co/hb3051YIoZ pic.twitter.com/txwNOpHz5y — Media Matters (@mmfa) August 17, 2021

It’s almost beyond belief, that Hannity is invoking visuals from the fall of Kabul to plug comfy bedding, and one wonders how this maneuvering went down.

After all, Lindell recently grew incensed with Fox News and pulled all his ads from the cable news network after they (according to Lindell, via Wall Street Journal) refused to run his ad spots for his virtual symposium. That’s likely because they saw the Big Lie ship going down and wanted to distance themselves from its history as much as possible, but it also apparently takes away one of Fox News’ biggest advertisers (WSJ says Lindell spent at least $50 million in 2020 and $19 million in 2021 to run ads on Fox News). This, of course, presents the question of whether Lindell is still advertising on Hannity’s radio show, or if this was a pro-bono thing.

Hopefully, Mike Lindell will speak to his webcam on this issue soon.

(Via Media Matters)