Here Are 12 High-ly Interesting Facts About ‘Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle’ On Its 10th Anniversary

On the surface, Harold and Kumar seems like just another generic stoner comedy with your standard jokes about the munchies and cop paranoia, and it is all of that. But the movie also had a big impact, for several reasons.
First, let’s talk about its cameos. Because it has some great ones, with Ryan Reynolds and especially Christopher Meloni putting in memorable performances. Neither benefited from this movie as much as Neil Patrick Harris, though. As we discussed in The Lost Decade of NPH, this is the movie that catapulted him back into the spotlight and allowed him to enter the zone he’s been in ever since.
Harold and Kumar was also the first American R-rated comedy to have two lead actors of Asian-American ethnicity. This was an intentional move by co-writer Jon Hurwitz, who wasn’t seeing Asian characters in movies like the ones he knew in high school, as he told the New York Times: “Whenever we saw Asian or Indian characters on-screen, they were nothing like our friends, so we thought we would write characters like them.”
The film’s final destination was also of importance. White Castle essentially helped bring White Castle to the masses. Before the movie’s release, the burger joint was really only known to those who were fortunate enough to have one in their area. Director Danny Leiner said that White Castle was chosen specifically over a national chain like McDonald’s because of its cult following.
To celebrate those unique traits — along with the film’s 10th anniversary — here are 12 facts you might not know about the cult classic.
1. Goldstein and Rosenberg were partially based on Shakespeare characters. Harold and Kumar’s best friends — Goldstein and Rosenberg — were partially based on Shakespeare’s characters Rosencrantz and Guildenstern from Hamlet and partially on Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, who went to school together in Randolph, New Jersey and wanted the movie to reflect where they grew up.
“We just knew Harold and Kumar had to have Jewish friends,” Hurwitz told the New York Times, “to complete the multiracial circle we had in school.”
2. White Castle promoted the movie with collectible cups. Harold & Kumar was the first time an R-rated comedy had been promoted by a fast food restaurant. White Castle didn’t pay anything for the film’s product placement and celebrated the movie’s release with specialty — and now incredibly hard to find — collectible cups. They also inducted John Cho and Kal Penn into the prestigious White Castle Hall of Fame, whose other celebrity members include Smithereens guitarist Jim Babjak and Alice Cooper.
3. Krispy Kreme turned down a role in the movie. The Krispy Kreme “Hot Doughnuts Now” sign has long been a beacon of glazed hope for weary travelers, and producers wanted to feature the doughnut chain in the movie. The company was leery about being so closely related to a crass comedy full of illegal drug use, nudity, and a raging NPH, and turned down the offer.
4. White Castle made Kal Penn special veggie burgers. Kal Penn is a vegetarian, so during the ending when he and Kumar finally reach White Castle those are specially made veggie burgers he’s chowing down on.
5. It could have been Ralph Macchio that stole Harold’s car. Hurwitz told the New York Times that Neil Patrick Harris was always their first choice because of his clean-cut TV persona, but if he declined they were going to reach out to the Karate Kid, Ralph Macchio.
6. There’s an actual Hot Dog Heaven. Two, in fact. Hot Dog Heaven, the crave destination of Harold and Kumar’s friends Goldstein and Rosenberg, actually exists and has two locations, both in Ohio. Hurwitz and Schlossberg once ate at the Amherst location and loved it so much they decided to work it into the movie.
Let’s hope that the animated series doesn’t end up like the garbage-heap that was Napoleon Dynamite.
I demand a Harold & Kumar/Clerks: The Animated Series crossover.
You beat me to it on mentioning Clerks. I’d be into that crossover.
CAN YOU FEEL IT, SILENT BOB? THE WIND IN YOUR FACE?
NAGA NAGA NOOTCH!
as long as they pose the question “why are we walking like this?”
Alec Baldwin as Leonardo Leonardo or we riot.
Oh, it’s just an expression. A robot expression.
I’m always pretty confused by animated TV shows inspired by movie theater comedies. I can’t think of a real successful one off hand, although the Clerks animated series was 6 episodes of sheer brilliance, if for nothing else other than the 2nd episode being a clip show.
Beetlejuice.
Black Dynamite is also spectacular.
Anyone that thinks Dunkin is better than Krispy Kreme can hop on the train to Getfuckedville.
Agreed Krispy donuts are a million times better. We got a few locations in Mass about ten years ago and they’re pretty much all gone now. Fuck you, Dunkin Donuts stranglehold!
I live in NC, the heart of Krispy Kreme and Cheerwine country. Be very jealous.
Mom & pop donut shops usually beat both. There’s a place in Albuquerque just south of Central (Stop & Go Donuts, I think?) run by a wonderfully nice Indian lady who makes awesome treats.
In addition to that one, there is also the glorious Duke City Donuts, home of the Butterfinger Chocolate donut. Soooooo good. We also have a couple of local chains one Krispy, and scattered Dunkins, but those are for convenience only.
I have yet to taste any doughnut to match KK fresh off of the line. I wont disparage locally owned shops, though.
As someone who was born and raised in South Jersey, the lack of a location in Cherry Hill always pissed me off. More so because there was a White Castle in Pennsauken, a town right nearby.
What is even stupider is that they could have taken the PATH train from Hoboken into Manhattan and gone to the White Castle next to Madison Square Garden. The movie would have been 20 minutes long and would have ended with them remembering that Papaya dogs were far superior to the shit burgers at White Castle.
Also there is a White Castle in Jersey City about 1-2 miles from Hoboken.
Heck, they could have gotten lost to the north and ended up at the one on route 17 in HH.
I always thought Jaime Kennedy was the tow truck driver.
Kennedy played the drunk guy in the woods. “IS THIS YOUR SPECIAL BUSH!”
That role is literally the only good thing Jamie Kennedy has ever done
Meh, he was fairly above average in Enemy of the State.
I usually hate this guy, but have to support my home/college town: #7 – Harold and Kumar are originally traveling from Hoboken to New Brunswick, which, if memory serves me correct, still has a White Castle IRL.
I so wanted to like those movies, but they’re just so stupid.
If there is one title I want to achieve before I die, it’s “White Castle Hall of Famer”.
That’s the first of many times we’d see Malin Akerman nude. Nice.
White Castle is pure, unadulterated hamburger heaven, and if you say something about Krystal burgers I will fucking end you. White Castle was around for 11 years before those bastards.
I had never had White Castle until I saw this movie. Went to Indy for a business trip and stopped at one. I was so excited.
Until I tasted the fucking nastiest burger I have ever eaten. Haven’t been back.
I should sue these guys to get my $5 back.
@JSturm Is the space where your soul should be filled with human excrement or dog excrement?
I haven’t ever been around a White Castle, but Krystal burger is a goddamn delight. I don’t give a shit which came first.
My love for White Castle burgers is disturbing.
Fact 11 is wrong. The actor is a Canadian actor named Boyd Banks. He is also recognizable for a role in the Dawn of the Dead remake.
Yeah, you’re right. Sticed!
Any reason why the picture for #4 about Kal Penn eating a veggie burger features a picture of John Cho eating a burger?
Because Stice pulled a Rowles and mixed up the characters.
“Kal Penn is a vegetarian, so during the ending when he and Kumar finally reach White Castle those are specially made veggie burgers he’s chowing down on.”
That should read when he and HAROLD finally reach White Castle.
Heh. They replaced the picture with a video, but didn’t bother to change the text mistake.
In fairness, whatever other website post or interesting facts on IMDB which he then reposted almost word for word probably got it wrong too.
White castle is the best. Not only do they provide a delicious 3am meal but do so with a case of burgers.
They probably also chose White Castle over McDonald’s because Harold & Kumar go to McDonald’s would’ve just required them to go a block or two from home.
I always thought that was Jamie Kennedy playing freakshow
Kal Penn has peanut allergies and is a vegetarian.
-1
He’s probably a Scientologist too
I had always found it extra funny that there is a White Castle not half of hour away from Hoboken (in North Bergen)… it adds to the idea of them being so baked that they forgot and went the other way
Kal Peen is one of the leads of the pr0n version.
John Chode.
“Kal Penn is a vegetarian, so during the ending when he and Kumar finally reach White Castle those are specially made veggie burgers he’s chowing down on.”
CHRIST, SPOILER ALERT.
Meloni’s in the second one, too, as the KKK boss – he was also considered to play the mob boss in the 3rd one, but couldn’t commit due to something else. Not that Elias Koteas did a bad job, mind you…
Fact #13 – Paula Garces is smokin’ hot. Look it up…
I was born and raised in Indiana and am no stranger to White Castle but I moved around a lot after I grew up and left home and one funny thing I noticed about White Castle is that ya don’t (or at least I DON’T) ever crave it until you are living some place (I live in Az now) that doesn’t have it!! Like every time I watch this movie now I think to myself “Damn…I could really go for some jalapeño sliders right now!!” but it never fails…when I go back home (to Indiana) to visit family or whatever…. when I see a White Castle , I’m like “Meh…” and go somewhere else.
You can replace “Indiana” with “California” and “White Castle” with “In-N-Out” in my case.
What always pissed me off about this movie is that there is a White Castle on 17 towards Paramus/Maywood/Garden State Plaza. Why would they go all the way to Cherry Hill which is near Philly when there is a White Castle closer to Hoboken (about 20 minutes away)
To quote Coop from Megas XLR, “Yeah, but that’s Hoboken.”
Polesmokin, No jokin, Hoboken
my friend’s step-mother makes $73 every hour on the computer. She has been out of a job for 7 months but last month her pay was $7220 just working on the computer for a few hours. Read more on this web site >>>>>>>>> [www.mumjob.com]
How is this still front page?
I was wondering the same thing, like I accidentally favorited it or something. If that’s a thing.
Uhh… Actually the gunshot victim was played by a colleague of mine working out of Toronto named Boyd Banks (An EXTREMELY hilarious guy and nowhere ear the director of this movie). I have to wonder how much else in this article was pulled straight out of the author’s arse?