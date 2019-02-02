The ‘Unsolicited Harry Potter Facts’ Meme Makes That Pottermore Porta Potty Tweet Seem Positively Tame

02.02.19

Warner

Did you read about wizards wizarding their feces away in the Harry Potter universe when Pottermore saw fit to overshare that information last month? It isn’t only the official Harry Potter Twitter account revealing things nobody asked about. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is also known to share things that were never mentioned in the book, sometimes garnering criticism when (for example) a main character like Albus Dumbledore is revealed to be gay even though it’s left out of the books and might or might not be left out of the Fantastic Beasts movies.

Rowling regularly reveals new details — like Fred being the oldest Weasley twin or Hagrid being unable to produce a patronus — in a way some might describe as slapdash:

