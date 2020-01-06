Collectively speaking, Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault by over 80 women, many of whom found themselves on a massive hit list (to be targeted by his army of private investigators). However, the floodgates opened against the media mogul in the summer of 2017, which led to his Hollywood ouster and the shuttering of his powerhouse production company. Weinstein has since settled with over 30 accusers while aiming to shut down civil lawsuits against him. However, the criminal charges against Weinstein still stand, resulting in a New York City trial that began on Monday.

As one can see in the above Getty image, Weinstein entered the courthouse while using a walker (he reportedly underwent back surgery a few weeks ago) as demonstrations (joined by Rose McGowan and Rosanna Arquette) continued outside the building. He pleaded not guilty to five charges (including rape) resulting from accusations by two women, and jury selection will begin on Tuesday. In the meantime, the LA TImes reports that Monday also saw new sex crime charges against Weinstein in California. According to LA District Attorney Jackie Lacy, two more women brought accusations that Weinstein sexually assaulted them in hotels in 2013:

The fallen mogul will be charged with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint, prosecutors said in a statement. Neither victim has been identified publicly. One woman is among the six victims expected to testify against Weinstein in the New York trial, prosecutors said. The other L.A. County accuser is a former model and actress who described the alleged assault to The Times in 2017, according to her attorney, David Ring. She said the first assault took place at the Mr. C Beverly Hills hotel in February 2013, after she met Weinstein briefly at the Los Angeles Italia Film, Fashion and Art Fest.

Weinstein’s attorneys have previously denied all accusations of sex crimes against the disgraced mogul while insisting that all encounters were consensual, although his lawyers have yet to comment on the fresh charges. Further, District Attorney Lacey maintains that three other sexual assault cases against Weinstein are still under review and may result in further charges against him. Of the charges that went public on Monday, Lacey stated, “We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit crimes against them.”

(Via LA Times & USA Today)