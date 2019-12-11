A little over two years after the New York Times published its damning expose of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, in which reporters detailed numerous accusations of sexual harassment and assault by the producer, his now-bankrupt company has reportedly reached a settlement with many of his alleged victims.

Per the NYT, the Weinstein Company has “reached a tentative $25 million settlement agreement with dozens of his alleged sexual misconduct victims” that, unfortunately, would “not require the Hollywood producer to admit wrongdoing or pay anything to his accusers himself.” The report continues:

The proposed global legal settlement has gotten preliminary approval from all the major parties involved, according to several of the lawyers. More than 30 actresses and former Weinstein employees, who in lawsuits have accused Mr. Weinstein of offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape, would share in the payout — along with potential claimants who could join in coming months. The deal would bring to an end nearly every such lawsuit against him and his former company.

As the NYT‘s sources stress, however, this is not a done deal, as it still requires court approval and the signatories of all major parties involves. This even includes the insurance companies who would actually be responsible for paying the $25 million owed to Weinstein’s alleged victims, both known and unknown, as the Weinstein Company’s bankruptcy has actually resulted in financial protections regarding such matters.

“I don’t think there’s a markedly better deal to be made,” said Genie Harrison, a lawyer for Sandeep Rehal, a former assistant to the producer. “We have really, truly done the best we can under the circumstances, and it’s important for other victims to know this, come forward and be able to get the best level of compensation we were able to get.”

