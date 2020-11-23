Comedian Hasan Minhaj is Twitter’s latest hero after people are suddenly recalling a 2019 video that shows the former The Daily Show correspondent suggesting that Dax Shepard might be “schlubby.” The viral clip is from a feature for Vanity Fair where Minhaj agreed to be hooked up to a lie detector test while answering a series of brutally honest questions. Not long into the segment, Minhaj is told that Dax Shepard rated the comedian’s looks as a “9.” After being asked if he thought that number was low, Minhaj was then asked to rate Shepard’s looks, and that’s when things got real.

“I would give Dax a… 6.57.” Minhaj hesitantly revealed. However, when it came time to reveal his reasoning, the former Daily Show correspondent became considerably less reluctant and went all-in on not just on Shepard’s looks, but on the unfair standards for men of color who can’t just be another average white guy if they want to make it in Hollywood.

“OK, Dax is part of a thing where in show business there’s this whole movement of approachable white dudes. Whereas with men of color, it’s like Idris Elba, Henry Golding, Zayn Malik or you work in IT,” Minhaj said while pointing to himself. “There is no middle. You know how there’s a whole class of white dudes, like just schlubby white dudes who went to high school with me but now made it in showbiz? There’s no that.”

You can watch the clip below:

Minhaj’s refreshingly honest take on Shepard (and the very loose standards for attractiveness when it comes to white guys) caught fire on Twitter where Hasan is currently trending thanks to an avalanche users who can’t seem to find the lie in the comedian’s words.

dax shepard's somewhere sitting on kristen bell's lap wondering what he ever did to deserve this — Becca O'Neal 🍒🍒 (@becca_oneal) November 23, 2020

Really said “fuck it full send” — Mari | BLM (@OmariB2g19) November 23, 2020

he was rlly just like Why Lie — :3 (@ihatefilmmajors) November 23, 2020

Upon also looking up Dex Shepard… he's generous 😬🤧 — Venus’ Vampire (@venusianvampire) November 23, 2020

Literally!!!

You can tell in his eye brows he was like ‘ welp!’ pic.twitter.com/Nw3DgtAH3o — Perusing (@Addictedt0Black) November 23, 2020

Why is this so extra 😆 — Favored (@Kingofdreams777) November 23, 2020

You can watch the full Vanity Fair interview with Minhaj video below:

(Via Vanity Fair)