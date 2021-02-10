The Lena Dunham-produced show Generation — stylized as “Genera+ion” — was the first pilot HBO Max picked up for a series order, back in late 2019. It’s taken over a year for it to be safe to shoot, but it didn’t long, once cameras started rolling, for them to run into trouble. According to Variety, last week some extras stormed off set after discovering they were expected to perform a dissection scene involving actual dead cats.

Apparently the call told them they would be doing a frog dissection scene (given sanitation and smell I doubt anyone expected real bodies), but they showed up to real dead kittens and were expected to stay. — Lilith Rose (@Lilith_Rosex) February 5, 2021

Word first spread about the allegations over Twitter on Friday. According to the allegations, the performers were told it would be dead frogs, only to be surprised with felines instead. “People had trauma responses,” the person wrote.

But that wasn’t all:

As a cherry on top of their traumatic experience, at the wrap of day two they were informed one of the camera men tested positive for COVID. That should have been disclosed earlier, but they clearly wanted their shots of these kittens. — Lilith Rose (@Lilith_Rosex) February 5, 2021

Variety contacted HBO Max about the allegations, and while they didn’t directly confirm that cats were involved, they maintained that the “animal specimens” were “ethically sourced in consultation with American Humane via a biological supply company that works with schools.” They also said the extras who “expressed discomfort” received full pay.

However, after subsequent discussion with the creative team, the scene is being reconceived and will not appear in the series. We deeply regret that this occurred.”

As for the infectious crew member, the spokesperson claimed production had “learned of the test results after the day had wrapped,” contradicting the accusations.