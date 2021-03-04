As the GOP continues its collective freakout over Dr. Seuss books, the Muppets, and genderless potato toys, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has waded into the discourse to remind everyone that the Republican Party doesn’t have a leg to stand on when it comes to “cancel culture.” In a body-dropping tweet on Thursday, Clinton reminded everyone about the post-9/11 days when Republicans demanded that French fries be renamed in the congressional cafeteria after France opposed to the 2003 invasion of Iraq. It became a whole thing across the country as conservatives refused to even see the word “French,” which makes their recent concern over “banning” items ring hollow. (Note: None of the things the GOP is mad about are actually banned.)

“The party of “Freedom Fries” would like you to know that “cancel culture” is a very serious problem,” Clinton tweeted, which was enough to get “Freedom Fries” trending on Twitter as folks piled on the GOP for its blatant hypocrisy.

Hillary Clinton has “Freedom Fries” trending in 2021. pic.twitter.com/GgrcL3oCY7 — #FeminismIsTheRealRevolution (@GabbieKDrice) March 4, 2021

The ones who boycotted Nike and smashed their Keurigs? Those people? — Prairie Girl (@kid_prairie) March 4, 2021

pic.twitter.com/quX6acyPvw — em is back in town (@emisbackintown7) March 4, 2021

The Party that held you for interrogation for hours over 4 dead in Benghazi didn’t bother to interrogate Trump for 6 dead from our very own historic Capitol Building — John Barron (@bear_sinequanon) March 4, 2021

Remember when they wanted to ban SpongeBob for promoting tolerance or the Teletubbies because they might be Gay? — Lord of Kerry, Ocular Nervosa ❓ (@ocularnervosa) March 4, 2021

Clinton’s tweet arrives shortly after conservative commentator Tomi Lahren proposed a solution to “cancel culture.” More canceling! Or whatever it is she proposed on Tuesday. Honestly, the whole thing is hard to follow like most of Lahren’s opinions. “It’s time we start fighting back,” Lahren fumed to Fox News. “It’s time we start canceling the companies that cancel other people, that cancel other ideas and say, ‘Hey listen, we don’t like how radical you’re being with your cancel culture so we’re not going to shop there.’”

So cancel culture for some, super double cancel culture for others? Let’s go with that.

(Via Hillary Clinton on Twitter)