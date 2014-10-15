This Honest Trailer Is The Only Thing About ‘Dark Souls’ We Don’t Want To Rage-Quit

Are you sick of AAA games that hold your hand and make things easy? Then you might like — or just develop Stockholm Syndrome for — Dark Souls, “the AAA version of Cat Mario“. The newest Honest Trailer from Screen Junkies and Smosh Games returns to “gaming’s frustrating, rage-inducing roots” with Dark Souls, an RPG that is “challenging in the same way breaking bricks with your flaccid penis is challenging.”
Sounds about right.
Seriously though, this game was so frustrating, and not just for the thinkpieces taking it way too seriously. Maybe if we had a Werner Herzog narration it would be more tolerable to experience the nearly improbable frequency of diabolical brutishness in this march to an inescapable end. But perhaps I’m being too harsh. It’s been awhile. I’ll give it another look…
*37 seconds later*
DAMN IT.
Previous honest game trailers:
- Destiny
- The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time
- Team Fortress 2
- Mass Effect
- Pokémon Red and Blue
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare trilogy
- Portal
- Final Fantasy VII
- Mortal Kombat
- Candy Crush Saga
- Star Fox 64
- Skyrim
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mario Kart
Via Smosh Games
I’m playing through Dark Souls now, so this is timely…I have not yet actually thrown my controller at anything, so I guess that’s a win?
Poor guys couldn’t afford to use the real Benny Hill theme song in there? Fake Yakety Sax? Still funny though.
lol, noob. (yeah, it’s a tough series)