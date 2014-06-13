How Likely Are Those DC Cinematic Universe Rumors? Let’s Analyze Them One By One

Nikki Finke has returned to the Hollywood gossip world, and she started by, allegedly, blowing DC’s cinematic universe plans wide open. We say “allegedly” because Captain TOLDJA! is not the most accurate. And to be honest, a lot of what she’s stating has the distinct stench of wishful thinking.
So, let’s take it from the top, shall we?
Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice Arrives May 2016
Accurate?: Confirmed, actually. They’re going to go up against Captain America 3, by the way.
Shazam and Sandman In 2016
Accurate?: It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Shazam! and Sandman are both in the works; Warners has been developing the former for years and Joseph Gordon-Levitt might be producing Sandman.
But neither of these movies have a script or a director, and getting them out by 2016, at least as movies, would be a rush job. Sandman in particular sounds all wrong for Christmas 2016, because done remotely right it would be an expensive R-rated drama. Also, that’s prime Oscar bait season and they’d want a name director, somebody like Michel Gondry or Alfonso Cuaron, at the helm.
That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if either or both were announced as television pilots. Arrow is a hit, Constantine is looking pretty good, Flash and Preacher seem likely to be hits, and both of these characters lend themselves to the TV format. TV pilots are cheaper and faster than feature-length movies, as well.
Justice League Hits May 2017
Accurate?: Seems credible. DC would like to make this happen. Whether it actually will is another thing entirely, but this will be the date they announce.
Wonder Woman In July 2017
Accurate?: The option is there, but considering DC’s track record with the character, we will believe this when there’s a trailer and not before. Still, it seems credible as a timeline, at least.
A Flash And Green Lantern Team-Up Movie Is In The Works
Accurate?: I mean… I guess? Maybe? If Warner Bros. executives were drunk or something?
This is weird for a number of reasons. One, the classic team-up is actually Ollie and Hal, and it seems unlikely any movie studio will ever make that plot arc, what with the social awareness and all. Two, the Flash is getting his own TV series. Three, Green Lantern ate dirt at the box office. This smells a lot like the rumored Green Lantern II script is getting rewritten, instead.
Man Of Steel 2 In 2018
Accurate?: Sure, Finke deserves this one. It’s a no-brainer, though.
No Metal Men or Suicide Squad Movies For Now
Accurate?: Sadly, she probably nailed this one. The former is an effects-heavy ensemble film and the latter is an R-rated action flick. Studios aren’t really fans of both when it comes to unknown quantities.
There’s other stuff that comes off as weird, too. For example, it’s somewhat eyebrow raising that all these characters are getting movies and yet, there’s not a whisper of a solo Batman movie. It would show rare taste and restraint for a studio to not try and put out more movies of its most popular character, and that seems unlikely. Similarly, the total lack of Vertigo titles catches attention. Considering they’d be cheap to adapt and Vertigo was the source of most of the successful non-Batman comics adaptations from Warner Bros. over the last decade, that seems off.
In short, she probably got the big movies right, but the “smaller” movies either won’t be announced with those dates, or won’t be announced at all. We promise not to say TOLDJA! if we turn out to be right.
Wouldn’t it be wise to wait for Batman V Superman before making big plans? Or are they “Transformers” confident?
Well, Batman made a billion dollars, Superman made $750 million, and this is a movie fans have wanted for years. It’s fairly safe to say it’ll be a hit.
So indeed, it’s gonna be Transformers all over again.
I still wish they wouldn’t have done any of this and just started a Batman Beyond franchise with Bale as old man Bruce.
Oh, and also sent Poochie… er… Edgy Superman… back to his home planet.
A Suicide Squad move done right would be incredible … but the odds on WB actually being able to do that are slim to none … and Slim just left town.
I think a green lantern/flash movie makes sense in that it isn’t as tough as sell as gl2, it let’s them introduce a lesser known hero (for the general public) and the new 52 has been all over the flash green lantern friendship since the beginning I thought they were trying to make them partners at one point
you know, no one said it was THAT sandman. a Wesley Dodds, Mystery Theater movie could be done on the quick with limited SFX and bring in a genre director come awards time.
I rank that slightly below Ambush Bug as ever actually happening.
If these are true, the thing that sticks out to me is Shazam before Justice League.
So supposedly the Rock has an upcoming DC movie right, he has said in the past that he wants to be Black Adam so it makes sense that they would put him as the main villain of the Shazam movie. But what if they do what Marvel did with Thor and bring the villain from a solo movie back for the team up?
Have Black Adam be the villain that Bats and Supes have to square off against. Black Adam could hold his own against those guys and you get to use the Rock to sell the movie.
That’s sounds like a pretty good plan to me.
It’s a good idea, but honestly, I don’t think it’s the plot that’s the problem. Shazam! needs a good child actor, will have a MASSIVE effects budget, and basically has to start shooting NOW to be anything other than a rush job. That does not appear to be happening.
Maybe each movie is going to feature Batman or Superman in it, but the main focus will be on another superhero. Because this is what all of the animated DC movies are like now.
As much as I’d love to see all of these, it’s going to be hard to make these look like anything but knockoffs of every Marvel plot. Braniac? Ultron. Darkseid? Thanos. Massive alien invasion? Been there. Greek Gods? Norse Gods. Yes I understand which came first and I know how comics work, I’m just saying.
How many of these have to suck hard before David S. Goyer never gets to write another (comic book) movie? I’ll sit through five more Green Lanterns (not his, but might as well have been) back to back if they will start letting people that have a clue write these. #obligatory: Daddario should’ve been Wonder Woman.
SHAZAM has been in development for years and if they’ve finally cracked an approach that works, they’ll definitely put it on the fast track. There is speculation that Warners may have already offered the directing job to Phil Lord and Chris Miller of 22 JUMP STREET and THE LEGO MOVIE.
SANDMAN is in development with a story treatment by David Goyer and Joseph Gordon-Levitt is producing. Neil Gaiman is also a consultant.
JUSTICE LEAGUE is being shot back-to-back with BATMAN v SUPERMAN with Zack Snyder directing.
WONDER WOMAN is most likely Warner Bros. focus after the JUSTICE LEAGUE film to be the first spinoff from it. They’d like to capitalize on her appearances in the previous films and get it out before MARVEL releases a solo female superhero film of their own.
FLASH/GL TEAMUP FILM is right now the biggest reach just because we don’t know how The Flash TV show will do and if they will cast a new actor to play the part for a film or use the TV version, but Warners can’t let the Green Lantern franchise go to waste for too long.
Shazam! has not been cracked and Lord and Miller will never take it, not after 22 Jump Street possibly pulling in $75 million this weekend. A massive effects-laden movie based on a fairly obscure property that has to star a child actor, and you’ve got to get it done for 2016? That’s why I said it might be a TV pilot instead. A TV pilot would be workable, a blockbuster seems iffy at best.
The real buddy superhero flick we need is Booster Gold and Blue Beetle.
10 years ago starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson would have been perfect.
Again, not believing a thing until script, cast and director are all announced for each and every movie.
Okay, and a WW solo movie out two months after the Justice League? Is that right?
I’m probably totally blanking but what were the successful Vertigo properties that launched?
Constantine, V For Vendetta, Road to Perdition, A History Of Violence, RED… arguably Stardust and The Losers didn’t do well in theaters, but up above you’ve got two Oscar nominees and a pretty high critical batting average.