Howard Stern didn’t hold back his thoughts on the Coronation of King Charles that consumed England over the past weekend. The shock jock blasted the event, which somehow culminated in an American Idol cameo, and the whole country for pretending that their new monarch is some sort of war hero.

“First of all Prince Charles is a p*ssy,” Stern said to begin his rant. “That’s number one. And people are acting – the whole ceremony they’re acting like that f*cking guy went to war or something and then beat up all the other people. They’re like ‘We swear our allegiance to you and you’re a great warrior. I mean the whole thing is f*cking nuts and in this day and age.”

After mocking the praise heaped on Prince Charles, Stern got serious and tackled the economic reality of the lavish event. Via Variety:

“It was disgusting and I’ll tell you why it’s disgusting,” said Stern. “It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to say this but England’s having its own economic problems and they spent a fortune on that coronation. And it’s just repugnant to watch a country who’s suffering through economic problems and then you see the pomp and circumstance.”

Of course, Howard had some thoughts on King Charles and Camilla the Queen appearing on American Idol, which is reportedly believed the deal that was reached to get Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to perform at the Coronation after several acts refused to serenade the event.

“They’re like two wooden boards, they’re like vampires, they’re stiff,” Stern quipped. “I thought they were cardboard cut outs at first they wheeled [on].”

