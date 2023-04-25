In a rare avalanche of breaking news, Monday saw both Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon get fired from their respective jobs at Fox News and CNN. Thanks to the shocking nature of Carlson’s departure (the controversial pundit was reportedly in the middle of negotiating a new five-year contract), the reports coming out of Fox News dominated the headlines. If you ask Howard Stern, that outcome made Lemon a very “lucky” man.

“Don Lemon got fired over at CNN and then some other guy at NBC, Jeff Shell, who’s an executive, got fired. And I’m like, Jeff Shell’s so lucky and so is Don Lemon because Tucker Carlson getting fired on the same day you get fired,” Stern said via Mediaite. “You barely make news, like no one will even notice.”

The shock jock took things even further by suggesting that once the other networks learned that Carlson was getting the axe, they saw the perfect opportunity for dropping bad news that will quickly be buried.

“I’ll tell you what happened. Tucker Carlson got fired and CNN called a quick meeting, said, ‘Hey listen, let’s go fire Don Lemon and let’s get rid of Jeff Shell too because now is the time to get rid of everybody cause no one’s gonna really make a big deal about it,” Stern told co-host Robin Quivers, who agreed that everything got “dwarfed” by Tucker’s exit.

