In an impressive booking coup, Hunter Biden stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night to promote his new memoir, Beautiful Things, which candidly reveals his well-documented struggles with drug addiction in an effort to “humanize” others who find themselves trapped in a cycle of substance abuse. Naturally, those issues turned political as Hunter’s sordid past was used repeatedly as a cudgel by Donald Trump and the Republican Party during the 2020 presidential election. And it’s still going on today.

On the same night as Hunter’s interview with Kimmel, Tucker Carlson made “Squirtle” trend after airing footage of the embattled Biden son having a threesome with prostitutes in the same room as a plushie of the Pokemon character. Of course, one of Hunter’s biggest critics is Donald Trump Jr., who has made it a habit of attacking Hunter for coasting off his family name. That experience has been very surreal for Hunter who, like most people, is well aware of who Don Jr.’s father is. Via The Daily Beast:

Later, Kimmel asked Biden if it makes him “crazy” when he hears someone like Donald Trump, Jr. saying that the only reason he’s had any success is because he’s “a Biden” and “because of his last name.” “It is wildly comical,” Biden agreed. “That is putting it lightly.” But when he tried to brush it off by saying he tries not to “spend too much time thinking about it,” Kimmel egged him on, saying, “I do, I think about it all the time.”

Don Jr.’s strange attacks on Hunter prompted The Daily Show to air a segment back in March questioning whether he knows who his daddy is. “This is like the Kool-Aid Man complaining about other people crashing through walls and leaving Kool-Aid Man-sized holes,” Roy Wood Jr. asked during his investigation. “Does Donald Trump, Jr. not know what the word ‘Junior’ means?”

(Via Jimmy Kimmel Live)