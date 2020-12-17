Sir Ian McKellen has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and he highly recommends you do the same. While speaking to ITV, the 81-year-old McKellen had nothing but praise for the U.K.’s National Health Service, who has been working diligently to administer the Pfizer vaccine. The X-Men actor was so impressed by the process, and at one point, referred to the injection as a “friend.” He also can’t wait to hug each NHS worker:

“Next time I come, well no, six days after I next come I’m going to give them all a big hug – is that allowed? I don’t know.” He added: “That’s the real bonus of all this, to watch and see what works in this country and what doesn’t work – and it seems to me the NHS is right at the top of the list for institutions that do work.”

On top of the ITV interview, The Lord of the Rings actor tweeted his endorsement for the vaccine in an effort to reduce any fears about the injection. “I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine,” McKellen wrote. “I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone.”

I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. https://t.co/gBLRR0OeJc — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) December 17, 2020

While everyone loves Sir Ian, nothing can match 91-year-old Martin Kenyon who was one of the first in the U.K. to receive the treatment and had a delightfully British response to the whole thing during an interview with CNN. After detailing his “rather nasty lunch” and parking trouble, Kenyon offered his blunt reasoning for being first in line for the vaccine. “Well, there’s no point in dying now when I’ve lived this long, is there?”

this interview wins the day pic.twitter.com/HtnjnyLZwg — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 8, 2020

(Via ITV)