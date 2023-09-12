There are plenty of reasons why book bans are ridiculous and harmful to society but their worst offense? Forcing us, the general public, to listen to an elderly conservative with more twang than a banjo stumble his way through a bit of Queer smut during a Congressional hearing.

Louisianna Republican John Kennedy sat in for the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on Illinois’ recent anti-book ban law. The state passed a law that protects the freedom of libraries to carry books they deem appropriate and vital to children’s education in the state. The law comes after a rise in book bans in more conservative states like Florida where censorship of LGBTQ+ and BIPOC authors has become more widespread. Unfortunately, Illinois’ progressive stance forced GOP hypocrites like Kennedy to call for a hearing to debate whether more government overreach — a concept Republicans often gripe about — is needed when it comes to Queer literature. And, to make his point, Kennedy decided to read a couple of graphic excerpts from books geared towards more mature student readers that left everyone at the hearing squirming in their seats.

Kennedy began his speech by reciting a passage from the book, All Boys Aren’t Blue, in which two young men engage in consensual sexual intercourse.

“I’m going to try to understand what you’re asking us to do,” Kennedy said before quoting the text that read:

“I put some lube and got him on his knees and I began to slide into him from behind. I pulled out of him and kissed him while he masturbated. He asked me to turn over while he slipped a condom on himself. This was my ass! And I was struggling to imagine someone inside of me. He got on top and slowly inserted himself into me. It was the worst pain I think I ever felt in my life. Eventually, I felt a mix of pleasure with the pain.”

Sen. John Kennedy having a very normal one during this Senate hearing pic.twitter.com/TafATlG1l7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 12, 2023

This is when the flashbacks of that creepy uncle at Thanksgiving questioning the mechanics of your sex life after a Lil Nas X song popped up on your Spotify playlist start — but it only gets worse. Kennedy then read a paragraph from another book called Genderqueer in which he struggled to correctly pronounce the term “strap-on.”

“I got a new strap-on harness today, I can’t wait to put it on you. It will fit my favorite dildo perfectly, you’re going to look so hot. I can’t wait to have your cock in my mouth. I’m going to give you the blowjob of your life then I want you inside of me.”

this Senate hearing is truly beyond parody pic.twitter.com/YTG1KsImF5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 12, 2023

The Senator then asked what Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias wanted him to do about the reading material in question saying, “Are you suggesting that only librarians should decide whether the two books I just referenced should be available to kids? Is that what you’re saying?”

The short answer: yes, but we definitely could’ve gotten there with a little more paraphrasing.

(Via Real Clear Politics)