The 2020 Vice Presidential debate isn’t turning out to be a total crosstalk-filled disaster like last week’s Trump-Biden confrontation, but it’s not an entirely civil affair. It didn’t take long before Pence (who brought his grody pink eye to the event, which isn’t a great look during our current situation) felt perfectly free to interrupt Kamala multiple times.

Harris wasn’t having it, and she certainly pointed this out. The Democratic candidate (who’s officially the first Black female VP pick) struck back in the most appropriate way: by swiftly and firmly responding, “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking.”

Well, it kept happening, and despite her opponent trying to walk all over her, Harris remained resolute and stood firm with the same response.

As Twitter swiftly noted, Harris appeared to be very prepared for these moments because “MEN LOVE TO SPEAK OVER WOMEN ALL THE DAMN TIME!!!”

IM SPEAKING!!!! MEN LOVE TO SPEAK OVER WOMEN ALL THE DAMN TIME!!! KAMALA SAID NOT TODAY!!! — Marina Preciado (@oxminaox) October 8, 2020

As many women will attest, this is indeed an ongoing issue in daily life, so it’s certainly refreshing to see a VP pick push back in front of a global audience. Before long, “I’m speaking” started trending hard in the Twitter sidebar. Even this guy noticed and agreed in his own stylish way.

IM SPEAKING JABRONIS — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) October 8, 2020

This might be the only VP debate of the season, but it’s certainly more memorable than the Pence-Kaine meeting from 2016. And the cheers for Kamala continued.

“MR VICE PRESIDENT IM SPEAKING, IM SPEAKING!!!” Drag him Kamala!!!!!!#VPDebate — Jessica Fyre💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) October 8, 2020

Let me tell y’all how it lifts my spirits to see this brilliant black woman sit on this debate stage and tell this white man “IM SPEAKING”. — James Bland (@jrbland) October 8, 2020

Men really be too comfortable with talking over women so that “im speaking” was so epic — Kakarot 🐒 (@__LeslyAlvarez) October 8, 2020

“MISTER VICE PRESIDENT. IM SPEAKING.”

FUCK I JUST WITNESSED A MUDER pic.twitter.com/bJ9SEFiEJB — Tía Adrie (@urgirladrie) October 8, 2020

🗣MR VICE PRESIDENT IM SPEAKING! IF YOU DONT MIND LETTING ME FINISH, WE CAN HAVE A CONVERSATION!!! – signed by women everywhere #VPDebate — Jessica Fyre💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) October 8, 2020