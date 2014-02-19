Why I’m Worried About ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

Guardians Of The Galaxy finally has an official trailer, and it’s good. Sort of. It hints at a problem, though, that might be just a little worrisome.
Not the quality of the movie; that actually looks great. It just seems like Marvel hasn’t come to grips with how to actually sell the movie James Gunn is making. Watch the trailer again and answer us this question: Do you have any idea what the hell the movie is actually about?
Seriously, Ronan the Accuser is actually the main antagonist, and he’s barely in this trailer. How about the fact that the MacGuffin in this movie is one of the Infinity Gems? That would have been good to know, too, considering Marvel put a lot of effort into establishing those were lying around elsewhere.
That’s not the only problem: It’s fairly clear that Gunn has handed in a movie that both a bit goofier and… shall we say, earthy compared to other Marvel movies. We seriously doubt Peter Serafinowicz says “a-holes” in the actual movie, or that Star Lord’s organ grinder is blurred out. This might mark the first time a PG-13 movie really needs a red band trailer to get across its tone.
Similarly, it would have been nice for the trailer to actually let the characters say lines and do things, instead of having John C. Reilly tell us about them. Overall, it’s a neat teaser, but of course we want more.
It’s easy to forget that this is unexplored territory for Marvel. To this point, their movies have all centered around one character. Even The Avengers had pretty much everybody in the cast short of Hawkeye and Black Widow with their own movie to introduce them. This is not only a team movie, it’s one based on a relatively obscure property. Marketing is going to be important because there are no fond memories of cartoons to fall back on, unless you count showing up in Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for an episode.
This won’t be the last trailer, of course, and in truth, Marvel’s got both six months to better introduce us to the movie and can fall back on the fact that Captain America: The Winter Soldier will be unimpeachable advertising. Still, we hope that in the coming months, Marvel lets the movie speak for itself.
I don’t really see how the trailer hints at a problem with them selling the movie. This is a property not many people know about so of course the first teaser is going to emphasize introducing you to the characters.
Explaining the plot can come later. After all it’s still 6+ months until the release date.
Yup. It’s a teaser trailer for something that probably won’t get heavy hype for another couple months… This was purely intro. People need to relax.
That’s what I came here to say. Thanks for making me not type as much….
I remember the Guardians of the Galaxy from when I was a kid… So, these are totally different guys, eh? OK, cool.
@Kyle Russell cosign.
Absolutely! It’s a trailer all about tone, which really is the most important thing for an untested/unknown property like this. I don’t know much about GotG, but from this trailer I understand that it’s a fun adventure story about a bunch of ne’er do wells who become reluctant heroes, and that the film doesn’t take itself too seriously. There’ll be action and jokes and some drama sprinkled throughout.
I don’t reeeally need to know the details of the plot, or who the villain is, or even how connected it is to the rest of the Marvel series. There are countless blogs around the web telling me all that anyway. This gave me the vibe of the film, and I’m on board.
oh for the of…. you couldn’t go 24 hours from trailer posting to start the negative Nancy shit? can we just enjoy a raccoon with a gun for a fucking DAY before you start nitpicking with your petty bullshit?
Hahaha! I was coming here to specifically call Dan a Negative Nancy. He’s why we can’t like nice things.
What a dumb article, I actually thought the approach was refreshing. P.S. This blew the roof of at Comic Con.
I don’t like the article either (Kyle Russell is spot on about the time and need to introduce), but I don’t think Comic Con response is the best guage of success. I’m sure Green Lantern got a standing ovation too.
You’re going to bring up it being shown at Comic Con? Isn’t that preaching to the choir? What doesn’t “blow the roof off” there?
Your mother blew up the ROOF off at comic con.
I think it’s been pretty well established that a movie’s Comic Con reception tells you absolutely nothing about how well or poorly it is going to perform in theaters.
it’s a teaser trailer, for a comic mainstream audiences have no idea about. i reckon it did a good job of introducing the characters and tone. plot can come with proper trailers.
I’m pretty sure we already know the plot.
There’s a thing. And if the bad guys get the thing, it will be really bad. But maybe the good guys can get the thing. Oh no, it looks like they’re not going to get it. Oh wait, they got it! Yay!
Do any of us really see these movies for the plot?
I’m pretty sure this post could have been written anytime in the past year and sound pretty much the same. I never read GotG, but it’s obvious it’s going to be a niche product that Marvel is introducing to a wide array of comic book movie fans. It was always going to be a hard sell.
Counterpoint: Too often these days trailers give waaaaay too much away to the plot of the film. I have pieced several of the Marvel movies together based on the 2:30 min trailers they put out. I applaud the hell out of Marvel for the way this trailer was cut.
The key is that the trailer got across the tone and feeling of the movie, and (I already hate myself for saying this) I’m “hooked on a feeling.” Seriously, I thinks James Gunn got this shit right. GotG CANNOT be self serious by any means. I needs to be light-hearted and fun and goofy cause both the DnA runs and the Bendis run have that same panache. Reports from those that have seen more of the movie than this have compared it to Buckaroo Banzai or Men in Black, the perfect blend of sci-fi, action, and comedy. And I want that.
Story details will come in due time. Until then, this movie is awesome.
I was just thinking this. sooo this movie has a talking raccoon that shoots machine guns, and a walking tree character, but people are going to be upset because it’s too lighthearted and funny?
ten bucks says they chose this IP as Marvel’s next movie because it’s gonna sell a shit-ton of toys. dassit.
+1 to the opening statement.
You had me at Buckaroo Bonzaii then you lost me at Men in Black.
If you had said Ice Pirates I would in line at the theater already
Dan I think you’re points actually argue against your theory. If anything this trailer is completely targeted towards people that have zero idea who the Guardians of the Galaxy are. There’s a roll call and everything. Average movie goers could care less bout Ronan and the infinity gems at this point. It’s all about introducing the team and setting the tone, which this does perfectly.
I think the best part was the beginning when Star Lord says who he is and the guy goes who? That brought me wanting to see more.
*brought me in
Ronan The Accuser and the Infinity Gems are not house hold names. No need to use them in the first trailer. DD nailed it.
Franly I wasn’t that excited about this, and after the trailer I am. Tongue in cheek fun? Sign me up. No reason to take itself too seriously.
Everybody jump on Dan because we disagree with his critique of the trailer!!!
Everyone jump on Corey because we are not allowed to offer counterpoints! *tongue in cheek not troll comment*
Its not a critique when you have no evidence to back it up. He just let his unconnected thoughts go onto a page. Its sadder cause he makes all these claims with just a teaser trailer. You can’t make wild claims and expect people to back you up.
“everybody jump on dan” “everyone jump on corey” Knight jumps queen! Bishop jumps queen! Pawns jump queen! *Gangbang*!
everybody jump around! *house of pain comment*
I’m all for that Corey, you are being serious right?
I was absolutely being serious, VladimirA. Now everyone jump on Canadian Scott for not getting it!
[www.youtube.com]
The problem these days with most movie trailers is they give away all the goods up front and essentially gives you a 2:30 version of the movie. What they did here was good, they established the group the movie is named after and showed some other characters they will encounter. We don’t need the plot laid out for us quite yet and I’m sure that will come in due time. Also one flipping of the bird and shortening asshole does not necessarily mean this movie needs a red band trailer. Disney/Marvel are smart marketing people hell people went and saw The Lone Ranger so let the marketing machine move at the pace it needs to not what fan boys demand.
I actually hope john C. and chris pratt get most of the dialogue. this goofier tone my be able to test the waters for other such films. A little tongue in cheek camp could be good
Much ado about nothing, if you ask me.
I know next to nothing about the Guardians of the Galaxy, but this trailer has me way more interested in the movie than I ever was.
I’m sure more of the details will be filled in once the next full-length trailer rolls in. As of now, though, I hardly think it’s time to be worried.
You are penalized by your fore-knowledge of GotG.
It’s a short first trailer. If you knew everything about the film from that alone then they’d be doing it wrong. You’re just supposed to go, “That looks cool. Show me more!”
Yep. This one introduced us to the GotG — something brand new for a lot of us — and did a nice job. A future one can build on this.
Agreed on both of these comments.
Oh Dan you worry too much.
No, it’s for the best that it shows off the humor rather than the plot. Take a look at the other trailers for the Marvel movies. The trailer for ‘Iron Man 3’ focused only on the conflict with the Mandarin; the trailer for ‘Thor: The Dark World’ focused only on the conflict with Malekith and the Dark Elves. In doing so, they look like really serious movies, devoid of the gags the brand is more known for than its villains. This trailer for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ might be the most accurate representation of one of the Marvel movies so far.
To Dan’s point about not letting the characters talk much in the Usual Suspectsesque lineup, I do believe that may have something to do with the fact that many of them still have not voiced their lines. I don’t know if Bradley Cooper has done all of his work for Rocket Raccoon, and Diesel has still yet to do some of Goot’s sequences.
Overall, I am very excited for this movie and can’t wait to take my kid to see it.
Yeah I think I read somewhere that Cooper is still recording the audio for Rocket.
I thought the trailer introduced the property perfectly. It sold me on the tone and sensibility of the movie over, I guess, selling me a macguffin and a fairly obscure Marvel villain. All the non-comics fans I know, which is most people, were blowing up twitter and facebook with the trailer. I’d say it landed just fine.
there better be a “im not worried about gotg” post in 5 minutes. punk.
I don’t understand…so many times this blog and others complain that trailers show too much about the film. This super short initial trailer come sup introducing us to the main characters while managing not to spoil any plot points, and you’re complaining about it?!
The internet always finds A way to complain.
I guess you’re right, and I’m just perpetuating that…
I actually really enjoyed this trailer. it was funny, showed a ton of action, and did what it was supposed to do for (like you said yourself) a “relatively obscure property” – introduce the characters. there’s no way they can do EVERYTHING you want in two minutes and 30 seconds; show the main bad guy more, show the macguffin and the plotlines more, etc etc. this is perfect for a first trailer – get people interested and stoked.
Devil’s Advocate for Dan against people bitching and moaning about this post: his job is to create a discussion. calm the fuck down. seriously.
There is no need to worry about this movie. Not every trailer has to show the ending to the movie before anyone sees it.
I thought it did a good job of explaining who in the world the people are that nobody knows about and it’s not going to help to pile on a bunch of other shit nobody knows about except comic fanboys who are going to see the thing anyway.
You’re not the target audience for this movie if you want to see Ronan the Accuser in the trailer. You already know about the movie and you’re just being obstinate if you try to make up a reason not to see the movie based on the trailer if you know who the fuck Ronan actually is.
You ARE the target audience for the trailer if you have no idea who the Guardians of the Galaxy are and are somehow intrigued by the idea of an upright raccoon-like critter that has big guns and a tree for a best friend. Mission Accomplished as far as the trailer goes.
Ooga chagga, ooga-ooga-ooga chagga…
Honestly, I’d rather not know the plot beforehand. I really tend to hate trailers that pretty much give you the rundown of the entire film. If I see the trailer and the characters seem likeable enough then I’m gonna just enjoy the ride.
Bah! In my day when we saw a trailer for a film, we were all like, “ZOMG WITCH CRAFT! GET THAT POOR MAN DOWN FROM THE WALL!”
It’s probably easy to forget these days with all the 15 sec teasers but there was a time when studios would release 1,5 – 2 min trailers that don’t tell you anything about the story.
Oh wait they still do that so I guess this article is well … Dumb.
I’ll worry about the Infinity Gems once they’re in a Gauntlet. This trailer is perfect. Go home, Dan…
Hey Dan Seitz: Just shut up. Seriously.
You should be more worried that they are going to force these weak characters into Avengers taking screen time away from the Hulk and Co.
They wont be in Avengers till part 3. by then you will have Hulk, Iron Man, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Thor, Captain America, Falcon, War Machine, Ant Man, Doctor Strange, Maria Hill, Nick Fury, Loki, Thanos, Star Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket, Drax, Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver and possibly Wasp, Ms Marvel and Ronin.
“Do you have any idea what the hell the movie is actually about?”
I’ve been describing it to people as “Kinda like Star Wars, if the main gang were all kinda bad guys”.
I’m with you. I’m gonna need a cliché driven sales pitch, drenched in worn territory before I can even think about enjoying the “first” character trailer for a film based on a series of comic books in which I can go read on the toilet in one sitting.
Tumblr feminists are upset because Chris Pratt’s character might be a rapist.
I think they need to keep the marketing focused on the characters, since that’s the biggest sell right now. What I’m more concerned about is how horrible the dialogue sounded. John C Reilly has most of the lines, but the check must’ve cleared because he stopped giving a shit apparently. I’ve heard high schoolers with better line reading.
you could not be more wrong or stupid
I feel like this was the only kind of trailer they could have possibly done. This isn’t Spider-Man or Captain America….these characters are all virtual unknowns to most people. The biggest issue they’re going to have with selling this movie is getting past the “Who/What the hell are these guys?” hump with the average Joe Moviegoer. This trailer is a way of addressing that immediately.
Holy shit. It’s a problem if the first trailer doesn’t spell out the entire plot?
Current pop culture websites have slowly transformed into writing only 3 types of articles:
1) “meh”
2) “thebestevar!”
3) “this is the worst, and here’s why” articles.
It’s apparent that the readership is growing tired of this premise. Alas, we click anyway.
1. Post awesome stuff.
2. See people cheer and post happy things.
3. Post counter-argument intended to create arguments.
4. ????
5. PROFIT
Click-bait is the worst. :(
I think the main problem was calling it a full trailer. As many have stated, this resembled more of a long teaser trailer or a intro video than what most people consider a full trailer (Or at least how I understand ‘trailer’). It would have been better to just call it an Introduction to Guardians of the Galaxy.
However, I have no doubt we’ll get more trailers that look more like the average full trailer in the coming months.
I like that the last paragraph of the article explained the pointlessness of the article.
So if people are not complaining about “The trailer gave the entire movie away!” then they complain about “The trailer didn’t give the entire movie away!”
I still firmly believe that 80% of movie goers are just salivating at the point in the trailer where RR is riding on Groot and blasting the crap out of everything with his futuristic gun. That;s what al the comic nerds (like myself want to see…. Everything else seems to be perfunctory. We have literally waited to see RR blasting that futuristic gun. Now we’ve seen it, the absurdity of it.. I will still go see the movie, and I’m sure with the MCU’s MUCH NEEDED marketing strategy, this could catch on to the masses. Otherwise, it’s going to be a flop, a la Punisher: War Zone. I hope that’s not the case, but it is what it is. There are more CA:TWS soldier marketing out there and that movie is a few months away. Marvel needs to step up it’s game…
Just my humble opinion… #flamewarstarting…NOW!!!
More like 80% of people that know this storyline which is a ton less than a normal Marvel movie audience. My question/concern is who other than them are going to actually want to see this movie? Maybe they pull in some younger kids with the Raccoon but I think most parents realizet this is an adult movie. Punisher War Zone is underrated as well.
BOOGER!
don’t feel worried. too early for that.
I personally liked this refreshingly new style much more.
So glad to hear an idiot does not like the look of GoG. It assures me the movie will be great and a huge success.
Plot? Aww that’s cute.
Marvel will make truckloads of money on every movie they make and they know it. Making sense or being a well known property are not important factors to them.
Haha Dan. You got shut down. I came here to bring a balanced response to your post I read a few days ago but eeeveryone else seems to have covered the needed ground. Your points, destroyed. This trailer rules.
50% credit goes to ‘Hooked on a Feeling!” 40% to a damn raccoon shooting a gun and 10% because I was able to watch to the end and not have huge spoilers. I’ve watched it 10 times because it’s so enjoyable.
If you want to worry, worry about the second trailer which can only come down from this one.
So your point is this is a trailer that doesn’t give away the plot of the movie and that’s bad?