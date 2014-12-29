Watch ‘The Raiders Of The Lost Bark’ Make Indiana Jones Far More Adorable

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ever wonder what a mashup of Indiana Jones and Homeward Bound would look like? Thanks to filmmakers Zach King and Jadon Gauthier, as well as an adorable boxer puppy, your question can now be answered.

Really, all we need to tell you is that this is a short film starring a Boxer puppy as Indiana Bones, re-enacting a surprising chunk of Raiders of the Lost Ark with cardboard and duct tape props. You might actually know this team from their various oddball videos; their war movie made entirely with radio-controlled vehicles and their Jedi Kittens are notable favorites.

What’s fun about this video, beyond the adorable Boxer in a fedora, is the fact that they commit completely to the silly sets and props, and they stick entirely to the concept. Besides, this puppy is more badass than Indiana Jones, and this GIF proves it:

Indy never just casually walked away from a collapse while shaking it off. Hey, maybe for the fifth one Disney keeps trying to make, this puppy might be available. We’d watch.