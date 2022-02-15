The Insane Clown Posse Has Unleashed Their Wrath On Bill Cosby

Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J is living up to his name by threatening to send disgraced comedian Bill Cosby to hell, which some are perceiving as a thinly veiled threat to murder Bill Cosby. On Valentine’s Day, no less, the ICP frontman tweeted about Cosby after watching W. Kamau Bell’s explosive new docuseries on the disgraced former TV dad: “After @Showtime’s #WeNeedToTalkAboutBillCosby I feel psychotic. America’s favorite dad spent 50 years druggin’ & raping’ woman & joked about it all along. Then treated ‘em like they did him foul…Now I feel psychotic too, knowing my urge to end his freedom by sendin’ him to hell quicker.”

Bell’s We Need To Talk About Cosby explores the complicated life of the once-beloved celebrity, and his eventual downfall after being found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault, and accused of assault and misconduct by over 60 others over his long-standing career. This, rightfully, does not sit well with Mr. Violent J.

The tweet is still up, but just might violate Twitter’s terms of service that generally prohibits invoking violence against an individual, but we can see it for now.

This comes after Violent J announced last summer that he a had heart condition and that they would still try to continue to tour in order to see their beloved Juggalos. Despite their, uh, unique reputation, the duo has been known for calling out Trump and doing genuinely kind-hearted things. They are just normal guys! With a lot of clown makeup.