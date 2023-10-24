Prime minister antics rarely cease to entertain. Recently, there was (now former) Finland PM Sanna Marin, who caught hell for daring to party. There’s that time that Canadian PM Justin Trudeau gratuitously showed off his yoga arm balances. And there’s British pretend-PM Jason Statham, who could probably do a fine job while keeping a serious look on his face during antics.

Finally, there’s Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, who wants no part in public shenanigans of a certain variety. As Page Six relays (via a TV show called Striscia La Notizia, or The News Spreads), Meloni has dumped her long-term boyfriend, talk-show host Andrea Giambruno, after audio footage revealed that he was propositioning potential participants for group sex like this:

“Listen, I wanted to tell you something. Do you want to join our group? Will you join our working group? … You have to give us something in return … You have to do threesomes or foursomes with us … We f–k … Can I touch my package while I’m talking to you?”

Following the dumping, Meloni has issued a statement:

“My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here … Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it. I will defend what we were, I will defend our friendship, and I will defend, at all costs, a 7-year-old girl who loves her mother and loves her father, as I was unable to love mine.”

This situation is particularly not-ideal for Meloni as an espouser of family values, but Meloni, for her part, promised that her statement was her final word on the story. Awkward!

