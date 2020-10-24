Throughout her father’s presidency, Ivanka Trump has tried to present herself as the humane side of a powerful family seen by many as inhumane. (Though not even Melania is buying it.) But Friday brought a stark reminder of who she really is. Project Lincoln, the group of turncoat Republicans who’ve made it their mission to take down President Donald J. Trump, paid for two new billboards in Times Square. They feature Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, who’s senior adviser to her father. They are not flattering. And Ivanka and Jared are not happy.

And don’t come back in January, or ever!

Signed,

New York https://t.co/ToJe0Lo0Jj — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 24, 2020

On one of the billboards, Ivanka is shown smiling, gesturing enthusiastically to her right. Next to her are some stats: the number of New Yorkers who have died of COVID-19 followed by the nationwide toll. The other billboard has a picture of a Jared, posing majestically next to a quote he made in September, saying that New Yorkers “are going to suffer and that’s their problem.” Kushner made the statement to Vanity Fair in September, claiming that New York state governor Andrew Cuomo didn’t “pound the phones hard enough” when it came to requesting protective equipment.

It’s a damning reminder that they’re involved in an administration that hasn’t taken the coronavirus pandemic seriously enough, resulting in new spikes across the nation, including in New York City.

But Ivanka and Jared are not having it. According to The New York Times, a lawyer representing them sent Project Lincoln a letter, threatening legal action if the billboards are not taken down forthwith. “Of course, Mr. Kushner never made any such statement. Ms. Trump never made any such gesture, and the Lincoln Project’s representation that they did are an outrageous and shameful libel,” the letter read. “If these billboards are not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages.”

Project Lincoln, however, is not budging. “Jared and Ivanka have always been entitled, out-of-touch bullies who have never given the slightest indication they have any regard for the American people,” they wrote in a statement posted to their Twitter account. “We plan on showing them the same level of respect.”

Jared and Ivanka have always been entitled, out-of-touch bullies who have never given the slightest indication they have any regard for the American people. We plan on showing them the same level of respect. Our full statement: pic.twitter.com/M3K5nOE5qd — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 24, 2020

It remains to be seen how long the billboards will stay up, mere blocks from President Trump’s Trump Tower on 5th Ave. Of course, it can always live on in pictures posted to Twitter.

Good thing I was able to capture the scene today during my walk through Times Square pic.twitter.com/zD22z8M02y — David Berkowitz (@dberkowitz) October 24, 2020

I'm sure this high profile lawsuit is the last thing the Lincoln Project wants. "Oh no, we are publicity-shy, and we can't afford lawyers because are oh so poor," they saying. https://t.co/ShQVQyd2ir — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) October 24, 2020

