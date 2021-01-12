Ivanka Trump has always at least given the illusion that she’s nothing like her father. She’s claimed to have supported progressive causes; she presented herself as someone who would stop him from his following his worst impulses. She was not, most would agree, terribly successful at either, and she went right along with his final push to baselessly dispute the election that he lost. She even praised the failed MAGA rioters. While her dad has sworn off next week’s Joe Biden inauguration, a source told The Daily Mail she was planning on attending, in an almost certainly failed attempt to save face.

The source says that Ivanka is “worried that her promising political career is in jeopardy.” As such, she’s “doing whatever she can to save her reputation.”

Ivanka is right about one thing: Any hopes of a future in politics is definitely in jeopardy, if it’s not already permanently ruined. She has not come close to even questioning, let alone disavowing her father, who has been accused of inciting his followers to storm the Capitol last week, in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Her father has since been banned from Twitter and many other social media sites, some of whom have merely limited his abilities.

So when word spread that Ivanka still thought she had a chance in politics going forward, it was met with some, shall we say, skepticism.

The presidents daughter is hilariously concerned about her “promising political future.” pic.twitter.com/T1UEZUwQ6o — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 11, 2021

“Promising political career.” 🤣🤣🤣 B*tch you got kicked out of Nordstrom. https://t.co/YxvDcpxWXO — Trinity Voted for Biden/Harris (@TrinityMustache) January 12, 2021

Ivanka has a promising political career in the same way that I have a promising future in Olympic wrestling. — The Return of the Cactus Pupper (@TheBlazingStar1) January 11, 2021

Little Donnie despot’s daughter wants you to forget all about that whole insurrection thing. Not a chance, Ivanka.https://t.co/DTUzo6UIh6 — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) January 11, 2021

Some pointed out that she wasn’t even invited.

Hard to attend when you aren't even invited https://t.co/2GfTFsxQcX — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) January 11, 2021

In what capacity is Ivanka invited to Joe Biden's inauguration? Will she just be standing out on the mall? https://t.co/xOlYcdI6bv — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 11, 2021

There’s someone else who reportedly agrees with them: Her dad. According to the Daily Mail source, Donald “told his daughter that her presence at the inauguration will cost her thousands of supporters and would be the worst decision she could ever make.” Well, surely she’s made plenty of even worse decisions than that.

